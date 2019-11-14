Trump impeachment hearing snatched by New Jersey drag queen: 'THIS is what Democracy looks like!'

WASHINGTON - Pissi Myles is in the house at the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.

Myles, a New Jersey-based drag queen, caused a stir on social media when she arrived on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today," Myles told NBC News in its report on her appearance. "Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

Myles is reporting on the Trump impeachment hearing at the Longworth House Office Building for streaming channel Happs News, available on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

With her arrival to the impeachment hearings on Trump's interactions with Ukraine, Myles caught the attention of many across social media on Wednesday.

"THIS is what Democracy looks like!" tweeted "Today Show" reporter Alexander Kacala, while C-SPAN producer Annie Anderson told her Twitter followers that "I have lost all of my power to be productive today as I am only interested in Pissi Myles sightings."

The winner of Miss Fish NYC 2014 and Cycle 4 of Mimi Imfurst's Philly Drag Wars, Myles is the co-host of the podcast "My Spooky Gay Family."

Myles' impeachment coverage isn't the latest drag queen action in Washington, D.C., in recent days.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., visited "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season Nine winner Sasha Velour when the performer's "Smoke and Mirrors" Tour played our nation's capital on Monday night, and raved about the show on Twitter.

Tonight THE most honored special guest came to see “Smoke & Mirrors” in Washington D.C. @AOC 💖 The audience gave her a standing ovation too! pic.twitter.com/XzHYGTuDb0 — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) November 12, 2019

