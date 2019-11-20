Trump impeachment hearings, Democratic presidential debate, Transgender Day of Remembrance: 5 things to know Wednesday

Key Trump ally to testify in public impeachment inquiry hearings

Three more witnesses are scheduled to testify Wednesday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's request for Ukraine to pursue political investigations.Among them is U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who has become a key figure because he is an ally of Trump, but also testified about demands for investigations that were made of Ukraine while military aid was withheld. He could well turn out to be the single most critical witness in Trump’s impeachment. The committee will also hear from Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs, and David Hale, the undersecretary of State for political affairs. All three witnesses have testified behind closed doors, but this will mark the first time the public hears from them in the public phase of the impeachment inquiry.

Democratic debate No. 5: 10 of the 18 presidential candidates to face off

Ten of the 18 Democratic candidates will gather Wednesday in Georgia for the fifth debate of the 2020 presidential campaign. The debate comes in the midst of a shuffling among the top-tier candidates. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has seen a surge of support in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, leading his rivals former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in some polls. But Buttigieg still trails his rivals in some key states. One question the candidates are almost sure to be asked: What did they think of the morning's impeachment inquiry testimonies? The debate, moderated by a panel of all women, will start at 9 p.m. ET.

750,000 in Northern California could be left in the dark

California's largest utility on Wednesday is expected to shut off power for up to 750,000 people as high fire-risk conditions return to the northern part of the state. Power outages could last from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening, Pacific Gas & Electric said, affecting customers in 25 counties in the Sierra Foothills and greater San Francisco Bay Area. The move is part of a controversial effort by PG&E to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires amid high winds and dry conditions. State officials have called on utilities to reduce the frequency and scale of the preemptive shutoffs.

Rain is on the way: Fire-weary Southern California gets some relief

Breakthroughs and barriers on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Wednesday marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day honoring transgender victims of violence. While 2019 was a year of greater acceptance — transgender rights made it into platforms of the Democratic presidential candidates — it's also a year in which at least 22 transgender or gender-nonconforming people have died by violence. "There is a mix of incredible opportunities and advancement and also increased regression and hostility," said Ineke Mushovic, executive director of the Movement Advancement Project, a think tank that researches LGBTQ issues.

Browns' Myles Garrett to appeal indefinite NFL suspension

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will appeal his indefinite suspension on Wednesday at the NFL's office. Garrett was suspended after taking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and hitting him in the head with it in the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win. This season, Garrett was penalized for punching Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker and was also penalized and fined for two personal fouls when the Browns played the New York Jets. James Thrash, a former NFL wide receiver, will hear the appeal and make the ruling on a reduction of Garrett's suspension.

