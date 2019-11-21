(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren’s policy proposals for a wealth tax and a government-run health care system came under a barrage of attacks from other Democratic presidential candidates at the fifth Democratic debate, as Amy Klobuchar complained female candidates were held to a higher standard than men.

Cory Booker took Warren to task over her wealth tax proposal, which she uses to fund her other programs such as free public-college tuition, universal child care and forgiving student debt.

Booker said a wealth tax is “cumbersome” and has been difficult to enforce in the European countries that have tried it and given up. He said, however, the country needs a more “just” tax system.

“I don’t agree with the wealth tax the way that Elizabeth Warren puts it, but I agree that we need to raise the estate tax, tax capital gains,” Booker said.

Warren retorted that the wealthy need to pay their fair share.

“I’m tired of freeloading billionaires,” Warren said.

Asked if her support for Medicare for All would cost Democrats votes in the general election, Warren defended her position, including her recent proposal to pay for her $20.5 trillion plan and to begin with a three-year public option before pushing Congress to pass Medicare for All.

The criticisms of Warren’s proposals to remake the federal government were bolstered by remarks from former President Barack Obama who said last week that Americans don’t want to see the system dismantled.

“We don’t have to tear down the system but we do have to do what the American people want,” Sanders said. “I think now is the time” for health care for all.

Biden threw cold water on their arguments.

“The fact is that right now the vast majority of Americans do not support Medicare for All,” he said, as Sanders muttered “not true.”

“It couldn’t pass the United States Senate right now with Democrats. It couldn’t pass the House. Nancy Pelosi is one of those people who doesn’t think it makes sense,” Biden continued, arguing for his proposal that adds a public option to the Affordable Care Act. “They get to choose. I trust the American people to make a judgment what’s in their interest.”

Klobuchar, while not defending Warren’s proposals, said the four female candidates on the stage were held to a higher standard of experience and demeanor than the men.

"Women are held to a higher standard," she said. "Otherwise we could play a game called ‘Name Your Favorite Woman President.’” She added, "If you think a woman can’t beat Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi does it every day."

The impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill loomed over the opening of the debate, with the first question not about the presidential campaign but about whether the senators on the stage would encourage their Republican colleagues to vote to impeach the president.

Warren used the impeachment to renew her pledge not to appoint ambassadors from the donor class, describing European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who offered damning testimony in the impeachment hearings, as a man whose only qualification was that “he wrote a check for $1 million” in support of Trump.

The 10 Democratic candidates who made the stage in Atlanta quickly pivoted to their beliefs that the Trump administration is a symbol of inequality in America. Kamala Harris said it was about unequal justice; Elizabeth Warren made it about economic inequality.

“Sadly we have a president who is not only a pathological liar, he is likely the most corrupt president in the modern history of America,”Sanders said. But, he said, there are more important issues the candidates must grapple with.

"We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump,” he said.

From the investigation so far, Joe Biden said, he’s learned "that Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee. That’s pretty clear." He also "found out that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be the president."

Pete Buttigieg took the debate stage as the emerging front-runner in Iowa after a poll in the first state on the Democratic nominating calendar showed him with a 9-point lead over Biden, Warren and Sanders. It’s a sign of strength for the party’s moderates as they try to convince voters that progressives such as Warren and Sanders are too far left to be viable opponents to President Donald Trump in 2020, particularly among swing voters who will play a crucial role in the general election.