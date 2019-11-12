Trump public impeachment hearings: Schedule and what to expect

The first public hearings in the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump begin Wednesday, when Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent are scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in an open session. Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will testify Friday. (There are no hearings Thursday.) The three career public servants, who testified behind closed doors last month, are expected to detail in public the Trump administration’s alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Where can I watch?

The first hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET, with Taylor scheduled as the first witness. Yahoo News will be providing a live, uninterrupted video stream of the hearings as well as instant analysis from our reporters on Capitol Hill, at the White House and elsewhere at this link, which will go live at 10 a.m. ET.

Bill Taylor and George Kent. (Photos: J. Scott Applewhite/AP, Carlos Jasso/Reuters) More

What will the witnesses say?

While we don’t know exactly what they will say in public, we do know what they said in private.

In his testimony behind closed doors, Taylor corroborated many of the claims made by the intelligence community’s anonymous whistleblower, whose complaint about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky triggered the inquiry.

Kent testified that Trump wanted Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as one into a debunked conspiracy theory involving the Democratic National Committee’s emails, which were hacked by Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to Kent, Trump wanted Zelensky to use the words “investigations,” “Biden” and “Clinton” in a public statement.

GOP Reps. Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and Lee Zeldin hold a press conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 15 while George Kent testifies behind closed doors. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP) More

Who will be doing the questioning?

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and ranking GOP member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will each be allotted 45 minutes for questioning — but both are expected to yield most of their time to designated staff attorneys: Steve Castor for the Republicans and Daniel Goldman for the Democrats. After that, committee members will have five minutes each. For Republicans, that includes Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who was a last-minute addition to the GOP panel.

House Intelligence Committee Democrats

• Adam Schiff (Calif., chairman)

• Andre Carson (Ind.)

• Joaquin Castro (Texas)

• Val Demings (Fla.)

• Denny Heck (Wash.)

• Jim Himes (Conn.)

• Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.)

• Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.)

• Mike Quigley (Ill.)

• Terri Sewell (Ala.)

• Jackie Speier (Calif.)

• Eric Swalwell (Calif.)

• Peter Welch (Vt.)

House Intelligence Committee Republicans

• Devin Nunes (Calif., ranking member)

• Mike Conaway (Texas)

• Will Hurd (Texas)

• Jim Jordan* (Ohio)

• John Ratcliffe (Texas)

• Elise Stefanik (N.Y.)

• Chris Stewart (Utah)

• Michael Turner (Ohio)

• Brad Wenstrup (Ohio)

* Jordan is temporarily replacing Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas, who is retiring at the end of his current term.

What is the defense strategy?

After weeks of attacking the process and witnesses, Republicans are preparing for the open hearings by planning to do more of the same. According to an 18-page memo distributed by House Republicans Monday, the GOP plans to argue along the same lines as the White House: that there was nothing improper about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky (it was a “perfect” call, Trump says) and that the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress but withheld by the Trump administration was eventually released without conditions. Democrats are expected to respond that the aid was released only after the White House learned of the whistleblower’s complaint.