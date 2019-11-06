Trump impeachment inquiry, chilly autumn weather, Kentucky gubernatorial race: 5 things to know Wednesday

Rick Perry, top administration aides scheduled to testify in House inquiry

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is scheduled to appear Wednesday for a closed-door interview in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Other top administration aides are also scheduled to appear, including Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl and Undersecretary of State for political affairs David Hale. But their attendance at the interviews is in flux after officials from each of those departments previously said they wouldn't cooperate with the investigation. The hearing comes a day after documents from the testimonies of Ambassadors Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland were released, revealing further details about the withholding of military aid to Ukraine and the pressure campaign on Ukraine's government.

Millions will feel an early blast of winter

Potentially record cold will bring an early winter preview to millions of Americans over the next few days. The core of the first round of cold will roll from the north-central U.S. into the Great Lakes and Northeast Wednesday through Saturday, says AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda. The plunging temperatures will feel more like the middle of winter rather than early November in some places. As the cold sweeps east, some snow is also likely Thursday into Friday, with half a foot possible in northern New England. An even chillier blast of Arctic cold is coming early next week. Dress warm.

Winter forecast: Mild but changeable winter weather predicted for much of U.S.

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer is back for more loot

One of the best "Jeopardy!" players ever returns Wednesday to compete in the quiz show's Tournament of Champions. James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, created a sensation earlier this year with a devastating strategy: Go for the big money clues first, then bet huge amounts on Daily Doubles. Holzhauer won $2,462,216 during a 32-game winning streak that was finally ended by Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher. He finished as the third-highest overall winning Jeopardy! contestant, behind Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings. Fifteen former winners are competing in the 10-day Tournament of Champions.

Bevin-Beshear recount? Kentucky's gubernatorial race takes wild turn

One of the wildest nights in Kentucky politics could take another twist Wednesday after the gubernatorial election was too close to call, according to the Associated Press.Democratic candidate Andy Beshear declared victory to supporters Tuesday night, moments after Republican incumbent Matt Bevin told supporters that he would not concede the race. So what happens now? The first step under Kentucky law is a recanvass of the vote — which is a review of the vote totals by each county clerk — counting absentee votes and checking printouts to make sure the numbers they transmitted to the State Board of Elections were correct. State law allows for a recanvassing if a county clerk or a county board of elections notices a discrepancy, or if a candidate makes a written request to the secretary of state.

Aldi beer, wine, cheese Advent calendars go on sale, but act fast

To get your hands on one of Aldi's limited Advent calendars, make sure you get to stores early Wednesday. The discount grocer's first-ever U.S. beer calendar goes on sale when stores open, along with the returning wine Advent calendar, which last year sold out within minutes across the nation. The two boozy calendars will be joined by the cheese Advent calendar, an assortment of chocolate ones, various fun-filled toy ones for kids and a new one for man's best friend — the OmegaSnax Dog Advent Calendar.Quantities are limited and are not expected to be restocked. There's a limit of two wine and beer calendars per person.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment inquiry, autumn weather: 5 things to know Wednesday