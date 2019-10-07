Trump impeachment investigation: Here is what will happen this week

WASHINGTON – This week will be packed with activity in the House impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, as committees subpoena more documents about the administration's dealings with Ukraine, and lawmakers depose State Department officials as Trump responds with two political rallies.

The fast-paced developments can be a confusing jumble of foreign names and officials who don’t typically show up in news stories. But the key elements continue to focus on Trump urging Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call July 25 to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, while crucial military aid to that country was frozen. Trump insists he was justified to fight corruption in Ukraine.

Three House panels – Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform – subpoenaed the White House and State Department for documents about dealings with Ukraine. The panels are also interviewing State Department officials and intermediaries who helped Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, encourage the investigation of Biden.

But Trump has called the investigation a witch hunt and vowed to fight all subpoenas. The president called Sunday for the impeachment of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for treason, for investigating him.

Here is a roundup of the key players and events this week, although timing for some is still in flux:

MONDAY

A federal judge in New York dismissed Trump’s lawsuit to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from gaining access to eight years of tax returns. Trump immediately filed notice he would appeal the decision. Four House committees are also pursuing Trump’s tax returns for evidence of possible corruption in three different federal lawsuits.

Three committees – Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight – subpoenaed the Pentagon and White House Office of Management and Budget for documents about the administration’s temporary freeze on military aid for Ukraine. The administration froze $400 million in aid in July and released the funding in September. Lawmakers said they are exploring reasons for the cutoff. The deadline for the documents is Oct. 15.

The three panels earlier subpoenaed Ukraine documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Giuliani. But the department missed a Friday deadline that the panel set for documents. Pompeo has accused lawmakers of bullying department staffers.

US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland addresses the media during a press conference at the US Embassy to Romania in Bucharest on on Sept. 5, 2019. More

TUESDAY

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is scheduled to give a deposition to the three committees. The whistleblower said Sondland, along with Kurt Volker, the special representative to Ukraine, who gave a deposition Thursday, had met with Giuliani to try to "contain the damage" his efforts on Biden were having on U.S. national security.

The whistleblower said Volker and Sondland also met with Ukrainian officials to help them navigate the "differing messages" they were getting through official U.S. government channels and Giuliani's private outreach. Texts that the committees released showed Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, asking: "Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?" Sondland texted back: "Call me."