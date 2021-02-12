Trump impeachment: Key takeaways from defence case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Zurcher - North America reporter
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On day four of Donald Trump's impeachment trial it was the turn of the defence to make its case.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump's legal team asserted that the entire impeachment trial was unconstitutional and a violation of the former president's due process rights. They lost that argument, so now they had to set about defending the former president on the merits of the case.

All in all, it took Trump's lawyers just over three hours to present their arguments - a far cry from the 13 hours the impeachment managers took to lay out their prosecution. For the defence, less could be more, as it already seems clear that enough Republicans will stick by the former president to assure a not guilty verdict.

Here are some of the ways they went about it.

The Democrats did it, too

During their defence of the president, Trump's lawyers tried to turn the words of Democrats against them.

They played clip after clip of members of the House of Representatives, including lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, contesting the results of previous presidential elections. If Democrats can challenge the election results, Trump's lawyers said, why can't Trump?

In another video montage, the lawyers featured Democrats praising and encouraging the Black Lives Matters demonstrations of 2020, suggesting - as the clips flipped to acts of violence during those protests - that Democrats used rhetoric as bad or worse than Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden's campaign slogan, Michael Van der Bleen noted, was "a battle for the soul of America".

He added that he was not suggesting that Democrats should face punishment. Rather, heated rhetoric has long been a part of US politics.

It might be time to cool down the vitriol, van der Bleen said, but Trump's speech certainly wasn't grounds for impeachment and conviction.

The Democrats misrepresented the president

When Trump lawyer David Schoen got his first crack at defending the president, he went on the attack against the Democratic impeachment managers. He accused them of selectively editing Trump's speeches to make them seem more inflammatory than they were.

He played the entirety of the ex-president's now infamous "good people on both sides" response to the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent. Trump, Schoen noted, was referring to peaceful protests the night before. (Although he did not mention that the Friday night gathering featured torch-bearing men chanting "Jews will not replace us.)

In one rather remarkable twist, Schoen suggested that a Trump supporter who tweeted that she was "bringing the Calvary" to support Trump on 6 January was a reference to the hill on which Christ was crucified, not a typo for cavalry.

According to journalists watching the proceedings live, that prompted Democratic senators in the chamber to exchange incredulous looks.

A play to the base

At times, Trump's defence presentation felt like it was drawn from the conservative media ecosystem that fuelled the former president's political rise.

The video montages - frequently featuring the same handful of clips packaged in different ways, accompanied by foreboding music and rapidly edited scenes of fire and violence - would seem familiar to regular viewers of evening opinion programmes on Fox News.

The clips featured many of the Democratic politicians who have become villains for the right - Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Ayanna Pressley - as well as media figures like CNN's Chris Cuomo and Hollywood stars such as Madonna and Johnny Depp.

Trump's defence also used lengthy excerpts of Trump speeches, some of which included attacks on Republicans as well as Democrats to cheering crowds, as if to remind the Republican senators sitting in judgement of the support Trump still enjoys within the Republican Party. It could also be an attempt to shore up that Trump base after two days of attacks from the Democrats.

This case isn't just about the law, after all. It's about politics.

Donald Trump's free speech

A large portion of the president's defence on the merits has been built around the assertion the First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees free speech rights - rights they say Trump was exercising on 6 January.

If the Senate voted to convict the president for his words, they argued, it would have a chilling effect on political speech across the political spectrum and open any politician up to punishment.

"This is ordinary political rhetoric that is virtually indistinguishable from the language that has been used by people across the political spectrum for hundreds of years," van der Veen said.

Van der Veen, a Pennsylvania-based personal injury lawyer, dismissed as "legally frivolous" a letter signed by 144 constitutional law scholars saying that the First Amendment did not apply in this case.

He added that House impeachment managers cited it in their presentation as a way to intimidate Trump's defence team. "How dare you?" he said, turning to wear his legal opponents were sitting.

It wasn't exactly the most robust legal argument, but the confrontational attitude will probably play well with Trump back in Florida. What's more, the suggestion that any politician might be next to face constitutional "cancelling" might find a friendly ear among the senators sitting in judgement.

Latest Stories

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • U.S. judge orders detention for alleged Proud Boy who blames Trump for Capitol riots

    A federal judge on Wednesday ordered an alleged member of the far-right Proud Boys be detained pending trial over his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, even as the man's attorney tried to pin the blame for the riots on former President Donald Trump. Dominic Pezzola, also known as "Spaz," is one of at least six alleged Proud Boys facing criminal charges stemming from the insurrection by Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which left 5 people dead and interrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: "Since last fall, I've spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I've also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn't know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss."I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged," Haley told Politico in December. "This is not him making it up."She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?"“There's nothing that you're ever going to do that's going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He's got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans."He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him," she said. "And we can't let that ever happen again."The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I'm disgusted by it."Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • San Bernardino terrorist's mother sentenced for document shredding

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.

  • Turkey says it will not turn back from Russian S-400s: TRT Haber

    Turkey will not turn back from its acquisition of Russian S-400 defense systems despite U.S. sanctions, it said on Thursday, but added it would seek to resolve issues with its NATO ally through dialogue. In December, Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara for acquiring the S-400s on grounds they threaten its F-35 fighter jets and are incompatible with shared NATO defences. Turkey rejects this and says the systems will stand independently from NATO defences.

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Fort Worth: Nurse crawled out of deadly 1.5-mile Texas pile-up and went to work

    Rebecca Benson says aftermath of accident was ‘like a zombie movie’

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.