Trump impeachment: Key witness Sondland says president 'directed' quid pro quo, in explosive testimony to congress

Donald Trump’s ambassador to the EU is set to deliver explosive public testimony linking top White House officials and the president’s personal attorney to a “quid pro quo” involving Ukraine.

Gordon Sondland will say the highest-level officials working on US-Ukraine policy at the White House and US State Department “knew what we were doing and why” by encouraging Ukraine to launch investigations, NBC News reported on Wednesday morning.

“Was there a quid pro quo?” Mr Sondland writes in his opening statement, a copy of which was obtained by the news outlet ahead of the latest hearings. “The answer is yes.”

The new developments came as Mr Sondland arrived on Capitol Hill to give evidence during the fourth day of public impeachment hearings into the president.

"Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president," Mr Sondland writes.

The ambassador goes on to say he and others “followed the president’s orders” in working with Mr Giuliani.

