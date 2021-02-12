Impeachment trial - live: Trump golfs in Florida as his lawyers hold ‘strategy meeting’ with GOP senators

Mike LeMike Lee objects to House Impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded from President Donald Trump on the day of the January 6 attack (Getty Images)

Donald Trump teed off for a round of golf before Democrats closed their prosecution over the ex-president's "classic case of incitement" leading to the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January.

Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin ended the prosecution’s argument by asking Senators not to get caught up in “outlandish lawyers’ theories”.

“I’ve talked a lot about common sense in this trial, because I think, I believe, that’s all you need to arrive at the right answer here,” Raskin said.

Trump's legal team has prepared to wrap up a "short, tight and direct" defence in as little as three hours, with videos of their own expected to show comments from Democrats using similar language in their free speech defence.

Anticipating the line of defence, the trial heard Trump's lawyers would argue he was just "some guy at a rally expressing unpopular opinions".

House impeachment managers spent the third day of the trial arguing that Trump wasn't just "some guy", but the commander in chief who he ordered his supporters to the US Capitol.

The trial heard the abuse from Maga supporters thrown at police during the Capitol riot, for which he has shown no remorse.

"So much for backing the blue," David Cicilline told the trial.

Trump himself was "very upbeat", according to lawyer David Schoen, who appeared on Fox News to mount a defence in the court of public opinion while the actual trial continued in earnest.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, thought the testimony so far has been "harrowing and deeply disturbing", saying that the graphic video shown to Senators may have changed a few minds.

The trial has adjourned until Friday.

