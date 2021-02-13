Trump impeachment - live: Ex-president ‘privately sided with mob’, GOP lawmakers say as Senate prepares to vote today

Tom Embury-Dennis and Louise Hall
Ex-president&#x002019;s lawyers say Mr Trump should not be impeached (Getty Images)
Ex-president’s lawyers say Mr Trump should not be impeached (Getty Images)

As the Senate prepares to vote on Donald Trump’s impeachment trial today, fresh evidence has emerged of the former president’s support for the insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol last month.

During a desperate phone call while rioters were hunting down members of Congress, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy attempted to convince Mr Trump to call them off, CNN reported.

GOP lawmakers briefed on the call said Mr Trump refused to do so and told Mr McCarthy: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

The revelations come on a day in which a large enough number of Senate Republicans are expected to ignore the overwhelming evidence of Mr Trump’s role in the insurrection and successfully vote to acquit him instead.

