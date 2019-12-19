Trump impeachment news – live: ‘Lawless criminal’ must be removed from White House by Senate, president’s former aide says after historic vote

President Donald Trump speaks at a 2020 campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House votes to impeach him in Washington: Paul Sancya/AP

Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives in a humiliating rebuke after being found guilty of abusing the power of his office in attempting to extort a political favour from Ukraine and obstructing the subsequent congressional investigation into his conduct.

After eight hours of heated debate, Democrats and Republicans voted largely along party lines in the opposition-led lower chamber of Congress as the president himself raged into the abyss at one of his trademark rallies in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Reacting to the news on Thursday morning, President Trump’s former adviser Anthony Scaramucci described him as “a lawless criminal” whose removal from office would “be like the Night King being killed in Game of Thrones”, calling on the Senate GOP to ensure he faces a fair trial when Congress reconvenes in the new year.

Please allow a moment for our live blog to load



