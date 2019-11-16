Trump impeachment narrative gathers steam as diplomats fill in details

In the first week of public impeachment hearings, three witnesses, all veteran U.S. diplomats, added details of what they knew of President Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a plan whose unraveling threatens his presidency.

While the fundamental partisan dynamics of the inquiry continue to hold — Democrats who control the House appear poised to impeach the president, while Republicans in the Senate are unlikely to convict him — this week’s developments shed new light on the months-long effort by the Trump administration to procure investigations from a foreign government.

Bill Taylor and George Kent

While much of the testimony given by Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, repeated what the public had learned from the transcripts of their closed-door depositions, Taylor quickly added a new piece of evidence.

In his opening statement, Taylor recounted how a staffer came to him to relay a conversation he had overheard between Trump and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union. The call took place on July 26, the day after Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

On the July 26 call, which Sondland placed on a cellphone in a Ukrainian restaurant, Trump asked Sondland for a status update on “the investigations.”

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine,” Taylor testified. “Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which [Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy] Giuliani was pressing for.”

Kent echoed Taylor’s criticism of the president and his allies for pressuring Ukraine to pursue what he called “private agendas.”

“It was unexpected and most unfortunate, however, to watch some Americans, including those who allied themselves with corrupt Ukrainians in pursuit of private agendas, launch attacks on dedicated public servants advancing U.S. interests in Ukraine,” Kent testified. “In my opinion, those attacks undermined U.S. and Ukrainian national interests and damaged our critical bilateral relationship.”

Republicans on the committee largely steered clear of the question of whether seeking an investigation into Biden from Ukraine’s government was improper. Instead, they noted that no such investigation had ever taken place. Trump’s defenders pointed out that Ukraine eventually received the nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid that witnesses said was held up to put pressure on Kyiv.

Pelosi alleges ‘bribery’

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her first press conference since the start of public impeachment hearings. She made headlines by stating that the House now had evidence that Trump had committed “bribery,” an impeachable offense.

“The devastating testimony corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry, and that the president abused his power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into his political rival — a clear attempt by the president to give himself an advantage in the 2020 election,” Pelosi told reporters.

Pelosi also chided the president for refusing to allow members of the executive branch to testify in the inquiry.

“If the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known,” Pelosi said. “So far we haven’t see that.”