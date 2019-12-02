Trump impeachment news – live: President launches Fox News-inspired Twitter storm before heading to London for Nato summit, as Congress begins drawing up charges

US president Donald Trump waves after disembarking Air Force One upon arriving in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after their Thanksgiving vacation on 1 December 2019: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Donald Trump begins his week avidly tweeting along to Fox News before jetting out for a Nato summit in London, as the House impeachment report into his dealings with Ukraine are set to be unveiled to members of Congress in advance of the Judiciary Committee staging its first hearing of the inquiry on Wednesday.

The White House yesterday declined to be part of the midweek session, with lawyer Pat Cipollone branding the process a “baseless and highly partisan” attack on the president in a letter to Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler.

Republicans continued to defend Mr Trump on the Sunday talk shows, with the ranking GOP representative on the committee Doug Collins calling on inquiry figurehead Adam Schiff to testify and accusing him of “hiding behind the report”.

