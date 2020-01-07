Trump impeachment news – live: Key White House advisor agrees to testify in president’s trial, as Republican turns on airstrike decision

Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser John Bolton has said he will testify at the president’s Senate impeachment trial should he be subpoenaed to appear, prompting top Democrat Chuck Schumer to warn majority leader Mitch McConnell that preventing Bolton or other witnesses appearing would amount to “participating in a cover-up”.

As tensions with Iran continue to rage, Republican senator Rand Paul has said the president “got bad advice” on his decision to have Quds commander Qassem Soleimani killed at Baghdad International Airport on Friday in a US airstrike

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has meanwhile announced her chamber will vote on a war powers resolution later this week preventing the president from engaging in further military offensives against Tehran without the prior approval of Congress as the administration begins drafting sanctions against Iraq to be enforced in the event that American troops are expelled from the region.

