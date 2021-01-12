Trump impeachment news - live: President denies inciting Capitol riot as FBI warns of new threats of violence

Jon Sharman and Joe Sommerlad
(AP)
(AP)

Donald Trump is finding himself increasingly isolated in the wake of the Capitol riot last week, with Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank declining to do business with him again and major corporations including Citigroup and Marriott freezing political donations.

With a state of emergency still in place in DC in the wake of last week’s failed insurrection, the FBI has warned of further unrest being planned to coincide with Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 January, prompting the National Guard to treble its presence in Washington.

The president is due to visit Alamo in Texas on Tuesday for his first public appearance since the shocking scenes on Capitol Hill as his deputy, Mike Pence, faces an ultimatum from Democrats: move to oust Mr Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment or he will face a second impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

    Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York Supreme Court judge, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with last week's rioting at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report.CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is reporting that Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. > The son of a New York Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to a law enforcement source. Aaron Mostofsky was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, according to the source. @brynnCNN> > -- Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 12, 2021The younger Mostofsky, before being identified as the judge’s son, told the New York Post on Wednesday that he had stormed the Capitol because “the election was stolen.”Aaron Mostofsky was seen wearing a fur costume inside the Capitol and wielding a police riot shield that he said he “found,” according to the New York Post. “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million,” he told the outlet. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”A spokesman for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, told the outlet on Friday that the judge "has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”Law enforcement has made a number of arrests in connection with the unrest at the Capitol, with many of the rioters having traveled from across the country to protest the electoral vote count that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Rioters included state lawmakers and others with wealth and power, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker and radio host from Texas who flew via private jet to Washington, D.C. to "storm the Capitol."

  • How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.> To be clear, both Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to reconvene in an emergency. But this at least punctures McConnell's argument that there is no way to bring the Senate back before Jan. 19 absent unanimous consent, puts focus back more on McConnell.> > — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 11, 2021There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

    Vietnamese are trading fake weather reports and football scores on social media as a creative means to discuss Communist Party leadership wrangling after an official ban on speculation ahead of the Party's biggest and most important meeting in five years. At its 13th National Congress, due to be held later this month, the Communist Party will formally select a new chief, national president, prime minister and National Assembly chair for the next five years. The main candidates are all widely known in Hanoi's political circles, but were officially declared top secret in December to discourage potentially critical debate.

  • India's highest court suspends controversial farm bills after months of protest

    India’s highest court has suspended the implementation of divisive new agricultural laws that caused widespread protests among farmers over fears that their profits will be slashed further, in a rare move against the government. Since November, around 500,000 farmers have occupied the streets surrounding New Delhi in their tractors, despite at least 60 fatalities from exposure to the ongoing cold weather, demanding a total repeal of the proposed legislation. Farmers believe the Indian government’s plan to scrap price guarantees for crops will allow large private corporations to establish a monopoly within agriculture and push crop prices down. Union leaders say farming had already become marginal for many in India, due to the rising costs of land and machinery, resulting in an alarming suicide epidemic in the rural state of Punjab. In its ruling Tuesday, the Indian supreme court announced it would also establish a committee to hear farmers’ grievances and facilitate talks between farmers’ unions and the government. It argued the three proposed laws had been imposed on farmers without proper consultation and the authorities had already been granted a “long rope” to resolve the protests that had disrupted life in India’s capital city for three months. “We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us a report. We will protect farmers,” said Chief Justice Sharad Bobde.

    Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Trump’s supporters last week before some of them violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

  • Fired for storming the Capitol? Why most workers aren’t protected for what they do on their own time

    Can you be fired for joining a violent mob that storms the Capitol?Of course you can. Among the jarring images of white insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was a man marching through the building holding a Trump flag with his work ID badge still draped around his neck.It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to zoom in on the badge and alert his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing, a Maryland direct mail printing company. The company promptly fired the man and contacted the FBI, issuing a statement that “any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity.” Even though the Capitol Police let all but 14 of the rioters walk away, the FBI and District of Columbia police have begun tracking them down. Other companies have also taken action against employees identified in the many photos from inside the Capitol. Even the CEO of a data analytics firm found himself without a job following his arrest.Based on my experience as a law professor and lawyer specializing in employment law, I doubt that Navistar management is losing sleep over whether its decision was legally justified. It’s not even a close case. Non-unionized workers in the United States – about 90% of all workers – are employed at-will. That means you can be terminated at any time, without notice, for any reason. It doesn’t even have to be a good reason. Unless the company has guaranteed your job in writing, or there is a specific law that protects your conduct – such as laws protecting union organizing or whistleblowing – your fate is up to them.The law is more protective when it comes to unionized workers and government employees. These workers may have the right to be terminated only for cause, and they might get a hearing process prior to being disciplined. Government workers are also protected by the First Amendment, particularly when it comes to free speech in their capacity as citizens rather than speech related to the workplace. That’s why the teachers and off-duty police officers spotted at the Capitol have only been suspended pending investigations, rather than fired outright. For these workers, their fate may depend on whether they were peacefully participating in the day’s earlier rally – an activity that would be considered protected speech – as opposed to engaging in violence or joining the capitol invasion, which would be unprotected illegal conduct. Things get murky if these government workers were displaying white supremacist symbols, like a confederate flag, at the rally. Courts have recognized limits on the public speech of police officers to uphold public confidence, community relations and department morale. But as the Brennan Center, a liberal-leaning law and public policy institute, observed in an August 2020 report, “few law enforcement agencies have policies that specifically prohibit affiliating with white supremacist groups.” The absence of such policies could make it harder for departments to later discipline off-duty police officers for their role.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]State lawmakers who participated are a different matter. Because they were elected by the people, they can’t be removed like ordinary employees. That might require a recall election or a state impeachment process.But for most of the folks who snapped selfies in the Capitol – or ended up in someone else’s – if they don’t get a knock on the door from the FBI, they may soon be getting one from HR.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elizabeth C. Tippett, University of Oregon.Read more: * A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present during the US Capitol riot * Federal leaders have two options if they want to rein in TrumpElizabeth C. Tippett does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • 'They Got a Officer!': How a Mob Dragged and Beat Police at the Capitol

    The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob left a police officer and a rioter dead. More than 50 members of the U.S. Capitol Police were injured, including 15 who required hospitalization, most of them with head wounds, according to Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.Of all the scenes of violence, one of the most intense occurred during a struggle to breach a west-side door, during which multiple rioters dragged police officers out of a formation and assaulted them while they were trapped in the crowd.There was widespread speculation on social media that one of the officers was Brian Sicknick -- the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after being hit in the head by a rioter wielding a fire extinguisher. But videos show the officers involved in this incident were members of the Metropolitan Police Department.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesHere's how the assault happened.Shortly after 2 p.m., the mob on the Capitol's west side forced its way through the final, thinly defended police barricades and reached the building's walls.Hundreds of rioters swarmed toward a west-side doorway that's traditionally used when presidents emerge for their inauguration ceremonies.They surged into the doorway, and an hourslong fight to breach the Capitol began.Not long after the start of the struggle, rioters were captured on video pulling a Metropolitan Police officer down the stairs. In a video, some rioters can be heard urging others not to hurt him.News photographers on the scene captured images of the officer caught in the crowd, which began chanting "police stand down!"The mob pulled the officer away, and rioters continued to try to force their way past the police defending the doorway.They climbed on top of each other to attack the officers with stolen Capitol Police shields, sticks and poles.During a brief lull, some rioters appeared to give up and retreat down the stairway.But a new group lunged toward the police and started a new attack. At the front of the mob, they exchanged blows with the police and struck officers with hockey sticks, crutches and flags. Some rioters shouted "Push! Push!"One of the attackers, a man wearing a white and blue hat and a green jacket, reached into the doorway, grabbed an officer and dragged him out, aided by a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.As they pulled the officer down the stairs, face down, another rioter beat him with an American flag as the mob chanted "USA! USA! USA!"Seconds later, two other men -- one wearing a red hat and tactical vest bearing a "sheriff" patch -- began yanking the legs of another officer who had fallen to the ground.With the aid of a third man in a gray jacket, they pulled the officer down the steps as well. One rioter appeared to punch him while he was on the ground.One of the two dragged officers can be seen in another video standing up before being mobbed and punched.Some rioters called on others not to hurt him as the mob led him away.The Times sent an image to the Metropolitan Police Department of one of the officers whose helmet number is clearly visible on video. Dustin Sternbeck, a spokespeson for the department, said he did not want to try to identify the officer because many may have put on other officers' helmets.Sternbeck said he hoped more officers would be able to share their stories with the public soon. "They just feel beaten up," Sternbeck said.At least three of the individuals who can be seen dragging the officers in the videos match images included on a Metropolitan Police list of "persons of interest."They are suspected of assaulting police officers and could face federal charges.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

    The father-and-son founders of New York City's Prince Street Pizza (PSP) have stepped down from daily operations amid a social media backlash over racist comments they made in the past. The restaurant, which recently opened a store in Los Angeles, is one of NYC's most popular pizzerias, holding a 4.5-star Yelp rating based on 3,753 reviews. The owners' alleged racist comments resurfaced after food blogger Joe Rosenthal first brought them to light on Instagram in late December.

  • Trump Reportedly Acknowledged He is Partially to Blame for Capitol Riots

    President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.

  • Trump administration to reportedly recommend states open up vaccinations for everyone over 65

    As the United States' COVID-19 vaccination efforts get off to a slow start, the Trump administration will reportedly issue some key new guidelines to states. The federal government is set to make "three big changes" to its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official. The first will be recommending states "open the vaccination process to everyone older than 65 and to adults of all ages who have a pre-existing condition that puts them at greater risk for serious infection," Axios reports.Additionally, Axios reports the Trump administration will seek to expand the venues where Americans can receive vaccinations. Finally, the government will recommend no longer holding back doses to ensure all Americans can receive a second shot, according to Axios. President-elect Joe Biden's transition previously announced plans to release almost all available vaccine doses.News of the recommendations was confirmed by Bloomberg and The Associated Press. They come amid a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 9 million Americans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Trump administration's goal was for 20 million Americans to receive a vaccine dose by the end of 2020. More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

