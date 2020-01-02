Trump impeachment news – live: President launches bizarre rant against CNN’s parent company, as White House deploys 4,000 troops after embassy attack

US president Donald Trump speaks to media after taking part in video conference with members of US military at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, 24 December, 2019: Reuters

Donald Trump has ordered around 750 US soldiers to the Middle East, with 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next few days after the siege on the US embassy in Baghdad.

The president, who has accused Iran of “orchestrating” the militia attack in the Iraqi capital, is facing a renewed stand-off with North Korea – with leader Kim Jong-un threatening unspecified “shocking” action and claiming his country would soon reveal a new strategic weapon.

It comes as Mr Trump launches an attack on CNN’s parent company, suggesting an overhaul in management structure. It has also emerged the president is expected to attend this year’s Davos summit at end of January, despite skipping last year’s gathering of global leaders.





