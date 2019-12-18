Trump impeachment news – live: Pelosi says ‘no choice’ but to impeach Trump as House begins debate on historic vote

Donald Trump is set to become the third president in American history to be impeached on Wednesday when the House of Representatives gathers to vote on whether he abused the power of his office by attempting to extort a political favour from Ukraine and then obstructed the subsequent congressional investigation into his conduct.

Defiant as ever, Mr Trump insists he has done nothing wrong and that the process is a partisan “witch hunt” against him, writing a six-page letter to House speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing House Democrats of “declaring open war on American democracy”.

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius described the letter as “the most unpresidential presidential document ever written” on MSNBC’s Morning Joe after rallies backing the impeachment process were held in cities across the country on Tuesday evening.

