Trump impeachment news – live: President insists key White House advisor ‘would know nothing’ about scandal ahead of trial, amid ridicule over tweet

US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on 7 January 2020: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that John Bolton, his former national security advisor and a potential key witness at his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, “knows nothing” about the Ukraine quid pro quo scandal, an apparent attempt to dismiss the significance of any testimony he might give before Congress.

Senate leader Mitch McConnell has said he is prepared to push on with the trial without having first agreed a deal on new witnesses and evidence with opposition Democrats, as House speaker Nancy Pelosi urges him to publish a resolution outlining the rules of engagement “immediately”.

As the Iran crisis deepens with the bombing of two US military bases in Iraq, the president is being ridiculed for seeking to reassure Americans by tweeting “All is well!” ahead of a statement he is expected to make to the nation on Wednesday morning.

