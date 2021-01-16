Trump news - President wants ‘military’ sendoff as top Democrat says ex-staff cannot salvage reputations

Trump Presidential Records (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump reportedly wants a 'military-style’ sendoff from Joint Base Andrews before he flies to Palm Beach on the morning of his last day in office. He was enquired about the possibility of a 21-gun salute and a fly past by the Air Force.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly told colleagues to vote with their conscience during Mr Trump’s impending impeachment trial.

In doing so, Mr McConnell effectively allowed members of his party to vote to convict the US president, who is likely to face trial after Joe Biden assumes the presidency next week.

President-elect Biden is poised to sign a blitz of executive actions during his first days in office, addressing the immediate concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as undoing some of the most controversial policies of the Trump administration.

Mr Trump has been charged with inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol last week, which left five people dead after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building following an incendiary rally by the president.

Since making an appearance at the US border in Texas on Tuesday, Mr Trump has not been seen in public, and instead has remained holed up inside the White House among a dwindling number of aides and allies.