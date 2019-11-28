Trump impeachment news: President’s ‘shocking and unprecedented intervention’ condemned by former Navy chief, as golf trips bill hits $115 million

Richard V Spencer, recently ousted secretary of the US Navy, has attacked Donald Trump in a scathing op-ed for The Washington Post, condemning his “shocking and unprecedented intervention” in military justice after he absolved Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher of a war crime.

The president is spending Thanksgiving at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago as it emerges he has spent an estimated $115m (£88.9m) of taxpayers’ money on golf trips since taking office, equivalent to 287 years of the presidential salary he prides himself on not taking.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is also facing another morning of bad press, this time after it was reported he also pursued lucrative business deals while visiting Ukraine earlier this year on his mission to dig up dirt on his employer’s possible 2020 rival Joe Biden, the matter at the heart of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

