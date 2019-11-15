Trump impeachment news – live: President launches Supreme Court bid to stop tax returns going public, amid claim ‘Putin has the transcript’ of his Ukraine call

Donald Trump has complained that the House impeachment inquiry has been “very hard” on his family during a rally in Louisiana intended to muster support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

The public stage of the inquiry is set to resume on Friday with Congress hearing from ousted Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who, it has been said, was the victim of a smear campaign to remove her from Kiev orchestrated by the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

As security experts warn Mr Trump's 26 July phone call with Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the EU, could have been picked up by Russian spies, the president is planning to take the battle to withhold his tax returns from investigators to the Supreme Court.

Please allow a moment for our live blog to load