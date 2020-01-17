Trump impeachment news – live: Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz added to president’s legal team as further damning Ukraine evidence surfaces

Donald Trump will be defended at his Senate impeachment trial by Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Alan Dershowitz and Pam Bondi, according to reports. Mr Starr led the investigation into Bill Clinton in the late 1990s while Dershowitz has defended such controversial public figures as OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

As the Senate swore in chief justice John Roberts on Thursday to preside over only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, Mr Trump responded angrily from the Oval Office, declaring he had been impeached for “absolutely no reason”.

The president has also continued to deny knowing Lev Parnas, the business associate of his attorney Rudy Giuliani who is the latest to come forward with evidence against him, placing renewed pressure on the likes of vice president Mike Pence, secretary of state Mike Pompeo and ex-energy secretary Rick Perry to reveal what they know about the Kiev plot.

