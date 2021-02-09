Trump impeachment: Outcome may be foregone conclusion, but impact isn’t

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christa Case Bryant
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At a time when many are invoking lofty ideals and the Founding Fathers as justification either for or against impeachment proceedings, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar favors a line from comedian Trevor Noah.

“If you get fired at Best Buy, they don’t just let you steal a TV on the way out,” she says, pushing back against the Republican argument that it’s overreach to hold an impeachment trial for a president who has already left office.

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump with one week remaining in his term, charging him with inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6 by falsely claiming at a rally outside the White House that he won “by a landslide” and encouraging his supporters to go to the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to tally the Electoral College votes showing that Joe Biden had won. The charge cites Mr. Trump saying at the rally, “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

A month later, as the Senate began its trial on Tuesday, all but five GOP senators had indicated they see the proceedings against an ex-president as unconstitutional. In a vote Tuesday night on whether a trial would be constitutional, a sixth, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, added his support. Still, that group of half a dozen GOP senators is far short of the 17 Republicans whose support Senate Democrats would need to convict Mr. Trump – leading some to ask what’s the point of going forward, when so many other weighty issues await legislators’ attention, including COVID-19 relief. (Editor's note: This paragraph was updated to reflect Senator Cassidy’s vote Tuesday night.)

“We have a constitutional obligation to take on these articles of impeachment. They came to us; we can’t shirk our duty,” responds Senator Klobuchar, a former prosecutor from Minnesota. “Secondly, there’s history. ... You have to have a historical record of what happened and hold the person that incited [the violence] accountable.”

Democrats insist there is a moral imperative to establish clear consequences for incitement, and they say impeachment proceedings are the appropriate way to protect American democracy against similar attacks in the future. Republicans warn against turning a mechanism of last resort into a partisan tool that’s being wielded more and more frequently and hastily.

Some also question whether a trial that may last a week and rely mainly on video evidence rather than in-person testimony is the most effective way to establish a comprehensive accounting of the day’s events, including the influence of Mr. Trump’s words on those who spearheaded the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol. Republicans, some of whom remain concerned that a rapid spike in mail-in voting and last-minute changes in election administration led to election irregularities, despite a lack of evidence supporting those claims, also criticize Democrats’ push for impeachment as needlessly vindictive.

“I don’t think there is any meaningful purpose other than exercising the partisan anger Democrats have towards President Trump,” says Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who has felt that anger himself after Democrats blamed him for contributing to the Jan. 6 melee by calling for a 10-day election integrity audit before certifying the results of the Electoral College in key battleground states that Mr. Trump lost. “We have enormous challenges in this country, including a global pandemic and tens of millions of Americans out of work. And congressional Democrats are more interested in venting their partisan rage than providing meaningful solutions to those crises.”

Some on both sides of the aisle believe the exercise could help Mr. Trump rebound politically and possibly stage a comeback in 2024.

“I think it’s going to backfire on the Democrats,” says Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican, citing Mr. Biden’s promise to be a president for all Americans. “This is not going to bring unity.”

But New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, whose presidential campaign – like Mr. Biden’s – was replete with exhortations to unity, says there have been times in American history when the right thing to do was unpopular or even divisive, like ending miscegenation laws that prohibited interracial marriage.

“Look, unity around issues that speak to the moral imagination of this country is what we want,” says Senator Booker. “It’s very hard to find justice in this country without confronting often very difficult topics that sometimes do divide.”

“This Capitol was attacked,” he continues, pausing in one of the same basement corridors through which senators were hurriedly evacuated after hundreds of Trump supporters entered the building, shattering windows and doors, attacking police, and chanting things like “Where’s Nancy [Pelosi]?” and “Hang Pence!”

“Right now, where we are standing is a crime zone. People died. And we have to address that.”

Trial opens with arguments over constitutionality

The impeachment trial opened Tuesday with a prayer from the Senate chaplain, Barry C. Black, who invoked the words of New England poet James Russell Lowell: “Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide / In the strife of Truth with Falsehood, for the good or evil side.”

Then began hours of arguments over whether a Senate impeachment trial of a former president is constitutional. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, led the House prosecution team’s opening presentation, which included a video montage of snippets from Mr. Trump’s Jan. 6 rally and scenes of rioters breaking into the Capitol and attacking police with obscenities and physical force. His team also drew on historical examples to bolster their claim that former federal officials are not exempt from an impeachment trial. They noted that all of the impeachments that occurred during the framers’ lifetimes were of former officials, and the most famous of those cases – which was unfolding as they met for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia – involved Warren Hastings, the former governor general of the British colony of Bengal, who had been out of office for two years.

Representative Raskin, who recently lost his son to suicide, concluded the presentation on a personal note. As he shared the experience of bringing his daughter and son-in-law to the Capitol on Jan. 6, a day after burying his son, only to be separated from them during the violence, the chamber grew still as senators on both sides of the aisle gave him their attention and respect. During a break, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas came up to Mr. Raskin and spoke with him for a couple of minutes, patting Mr. Raskin on the arm in a gesture of compassion as their conversation wrapped up.

Republican senators and even Mr. Trump’s lead counsel, Bruce Castor Jr., praised Mr. Raskin and his team for a strong presentation, in contrast with last year’s impeachment trial. But Mr. Trump’s defense team, while denouncing the violence on Jan. 6 and calling for prosecuting those involved to the fullest extent possible, went on to argue against proceeding with the trial. They depicted the trial as an unconstitutional pursuit hijacked by partisan passions. Attorney David Schoen called out what he characterized as congressional Democrats’ “insatiable lust for impeachment” over the past four years, showing a montage of his own going back to 2017 with clips of lawmakers from Rep. Maxine Waters to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senator Booker.

At the end of several hours of arguments, the Senate voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial, deeming it constitutional.

No impeached president ever removed from office

The House of Representatives has launched impeachment proceedings against four presidents in American history: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Richard Nixon in 1974, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Mr. Trump in 2020 and again this year. Mr. Nixon resigned before the full House voted on impeachment, and none of the other three were removed by a Senate conviction, which requires a two-thirds majority. But as former GOP speechwriter David Frum points out in a recent article for The Atlantic, there were “seismic political consequences” in each case.

While impeachment proceedings echo legal proceedings, they are also an inherently political exercise. There is no established standard of evidence required to convict. The jurors are senators, sworn to be impartial but elected by – and accountable to – their constituents. The trial is held not in a courtroom with strict rules on what can be transmitted to the public, but in the Senate, televised for the nation to see.

With such a stage, impeachment proceedings can influence public thought in a way a court case rarely does. And this may be a key rationale for the Democrats to press forward even if a conviction is unlikely.

“We think that every American should be aware of what happened – that the reason he was impeached by the House, and the reason he should be convicted and disqualified from holding future federal office, is to make sure that such an attack on our democracy and Constitution never happens again,” Representative Raskin told The New York Times.

Alternative ways of holding Trump accountable

If the Senate were to convict Mr. Trump, it could then hold a subsequent vote that would bar him from running for federal office. If there is no conviction, however, some worry that could render impeachment an impotent tool.

“Not having consequences would be horrible,” says Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, who has a backup option in his pocket: a censure resolution that would require only 60 votes instead of 67. The resolution, which he worked on together with GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits from federal office anyone who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

“Impeachment would be historic, but so would using a Civil War-era insurrection statute against the president of the United States,” he told reporters Monday night.

Although the resolution is on the back burner for now, he says it could still provide an alternative path, depending on the outcome of the impeachment proceedings.

“We might get into the trial and some Republicans could see evidence that would make them think, ‘We gotta do something,’ and some Democrats could say, ‘Do we really want to see another acquittal?’”

Another option would be a criminal trial, which centrist Democrat Joe Manchin believes would be more effective than impeachment.

“People look at this as a political trial,” he says, before exiting the Senate Monday night near where workers had spent the day repairing some windows shattered in the Jan. 6 siege. Still, he adds, “If there was ever a reason for the articles of impeachment, this was it.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Latest Stories

  • Impeachment managers show chilling new footage of Capitol attack at Trump's trial

    House Democrats serving as prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial presented never-before-seen video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack taken from security cameras inside the Capitol.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

    A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, bluntly rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.

  • Trump 'made no attempt' to reach the National Guard to help overwhelmed Capitol Police, Rep. Castro says

    On the second day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Joaquin Castro hammered the former president over his response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

    "The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy," the U.S. State Department said. Kavala was acquitted a year ago of charges related to 2013 anti-government protests, but was immediately rearrested on charges relating to a failed 2016 coup. A Turkish court ruled on Friday to combine the two outstanding cases and rejected Kavala's request to be released.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

  • Bolivia signs deal with China´s Sinopharm for coronavirus vaccine

    Bolivia said on Thursday it had inked an agreement with China´s Sinopharm locking in an initial supply of half a million doses of the company´s vaccine against coronavirus by the end of February. Bolivian President Luis Arce said China's President Xi Jinping had agreed to sell Bolivia 400,000 doses and had donated another 100,000 doses to the South American nation, among the poorest in the region. Bolivia has been rocked by political and social upheaval since contested elections in 2019 saw longtime president Evo Morales leave office.

  • Myanmar coup: Woman shot at protest fights for life

    The woman was reportedly shot in the head by police at a rally in the capital Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday.

  • Alabama would be 1st state to execute an inmate this year

    Alabama would be the first state to carry out an execution this year if it proceeds with plans to put to death a 51-year-old inmate convicted of the shotgun slaying of a police detective's sister decades ago. Willie B. Smith III was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison for the 1991 murder of Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham. Judges on the 11th Circuit stayed the lethal injection to give time to consider defense claims that the state failed to give the man, who has an IQ of below 75, required assistance with forms impacting the timing of his execution.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing. Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China’s modernized and more assertive military. The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief.

  • Garbage men rescue missing 10-year-old girl from accused kidnapper

    Their employer congratulated them for their heroic act