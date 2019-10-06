Trump impeachment: Second whistleblower comes forward ‘with first-hand knowledge’ of corruption allegations

President Donald Trump pictured with Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, at Melsbroek airbase in Brussels: AP

A second whistleblower has come forward “with first-hand knowledge” of explosive allegations against Donald Trump that triggered an impeachment inquiry.

In what could be a damaging blow to the president’s repeated denials of wrongdoing over his phone call with Ukraine’s leader, the official is said to have already been interviewed by Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the US Intelligence Community.

News of the development was revealed by the attorney representing the whistleblower who first reported Mr Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressured him to investigate key political rival and potential 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The attorney, Mark Zaid, told ABC News he was now representing both officials, adding that they are protected in law from being fired in retaliation.

He said the latest whistleblower had not yet spoken to congressional committees investigating the alleged offences.

Mr Zaid said he did not know whether this second whistleblower is the same official that The New York Times claimed was considering whether to testify to congress about the Ukraine scandal.

Read more

Trump aide suggests asking foreign leaders to probe rivals is normal

However, he said that they worked in intelligence and had “first-hand knowledge that supported” the original whistleblower, although they have not yet filed a formal complaint with the inspector general.

In the coming week the impeachment inquiry is expected to intensify, with two key protagonists in the scandal testifying to congress.

On Tuesday the three House of Representatives committees leading the investigation will hear from Gordon Sondland, a hotelier who became US ambassador to the European Union after donating $1m to Mr Trump’s inauguration fund.

Text messages released last week suggest Mr Sondland was involved in efforts by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s private attorney, to dig up dirt on Mr Biden and link interference in the 2016 US election to Ukraine. In one text message, he appears to dismiss fears from the US ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, that withholding military aid to Kiev until politicians there committed to investigations of Mr Trump’s political enemies represented a quid pro quo.

Trump with Sondland in Brussels last year (AP) More

On Friday congress is expected to hear testimony from Mr Taylor’s predecessor as US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.