Trump impeachment T-shirts? Grow up, Rep. Tlaib. Removing a president is serious business.

For only the fourth time in the nation's history, the House of Representatives has launched an inquiry that could lead to the removal of a sitting president.

And now Rep. Rashida Tlaib has marked that solemn occasion with a merchandising campaign for her own line of T-shirts emblazoned with the message: "Impeach the MF."

It's a prim contraction of the war cry with which the Democratic congresswoman from Detroit made headlines, embarrassed sympathetic colleagues, and secured her status as one of the incumbent president's favorite targets shortly after being sworn in last January.

"Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable," Tlaib, who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, implored in an appeal posted on Twitter.