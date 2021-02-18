Trump impeachment trial acquittal could end up being good for democracy

For the second time in a little over a year, the Senate has voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors. It is difficult to imagine two more heinous assaults on American democracy than soliciting foreign influence in a U.S. election or inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. These are offenses whose underlying facts have never been in dispute. There is, after all, an audio recording of the first one and a video recording (along with considerable social media evidence) of the second.

But in both instances, there were insufficient GOP votes to convict him. Contrary to popular wisdom, this outcome may well benefit our nation’s struggling democratic project. You read that correctly, the failure of Republican senators to uphold their solemn oaths to the U.S. Constitution on two separate occasions is a productive opportunity for our democracy. Allow us to explain.

Trump spared as scapegoat

For more than 20 years, we have studied the role of public discourse in social and political affairs. Based on that work, we know that one significant and recurring rhetorical pattern in public discourse is scapegoating. The scapegoat process is a symbolic means of absolving oneself of some social sin or wrongdoing. It works by blaming and — this is key — punishing someone else for your faults. So, as we watched the impeachment hearing, we worried that Republicans would scapegoat Trump; that they would blame him and him alone for their own moral failings, misconduct and misdeeds.

And indeed some Republicans have attempted just this. Minutes after voting to acquit Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Trump's "unconscionable" behavior in a 20-minute floor speech. “There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell asserted. Trump, he said, was to blame for the actions of the rioters on Jan. 6. By scapegoating Trump, McConnell hopes Americans will forget that, at nearly every turn over the last four years, he carried out Trump’s totalitarian impulses.

Nonetheless, in acquitting Trump, not once but twice and not on facts but on false premises (like the notion that the proceeding was unconstitutional), Republicans foreclosed their best chance of projecting their guilty actions onto a sacrificial vessel.

Given that the disgraced former president is, as McConnell affirmed, clearly culpable in the Capitol riot, we understand that it would have been emotionally satisfying to see him convicted. And were he singularly responsible for the insurrection and the racist lie that animated it, that would have been a just outcome.

But U.S. senators like Josh Hawley of Missouri played a central role in promoting the big lie of election fraud and in fomenting the insurrection. Thus, had GOP senators who have consistently enabled and emboldened Trump’s assault on democracy voted to convict him, it would have served to potentially obscure their own complicity in these offenses. Thankfully, that did not happen.

Trump and the 14th amendment: Block Trump from office with the 14th Amendment's aiding an insurrection exclusion

In light of the vote to acquit, senators like Hawley will never be able to rid themselves of the stench of Donald Trump or of their own unprincipled and antidemocratic behavior. Hawley and 42 other Republican senators must now own what they have done.

Fraud claims and racist complaints

For months before the election, before a single vote had been cast, Trump and his sycophants repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the election process. Then, in the days after the election, Trump consistently peddled the lie that the election had been stolen. Many in the GOP refused to acknowledge the truth: that the vote was safe, secure and fair. Moreover, as Trump lodged racist complaints — calling into question those votes cast in urban areas, for example — many Republicans gleefully went along.

In fact, in the days following the lost election, Republican operatives and legislators across the nation redoubled their efforts to restrict voting.

Trump's 2 impeachments hold same lesson: Republicans can't be trusted with our democracy

What is the inevitable conclusion? Republican legislators are nearly unanimous in their desire to retain power at any cost. While they may on occasion assert that the attack on the Capitol was wrong, in nearly every substantive action they reinforce a basic truth embodied in the riot on the Capitol: They choose power gained through violent means over supporting a rich and robust democracy.

In refusing to vote for conviction, these Republicans have staked their position clearly. The rest of us, whether liberal or conservative, who believe in democracy and are willing to accept the will of the people even when we lose, know what our next actions should be. We must hold Trump’s enablers responsible at the ballot box.

Brian L. Ott is a professor and head of the Department of Communication at Missouri State University. Greg Dickinson is a professor and dean of the Department of Communication Studies at Colorado State University. They are co-authors of "The Twitter Presidency: Donald J. Trump and the Politics of White Rage."

