Trump impeachment trial set to throw Democratic primary into disarray

WASHINGTON — As the timetable for the Senate impeachment trial finally came into focus on Tuesday, it brought a startling realization that the proceedings will likely have a large impact on the Democratic presidential primary.

It’s virtually certain that the trial will last beyond the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. The bigger question is how much the trial might interfere with the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary.

This is unwelcome news for the Democratic senators who are in the thick of battle for their party’s presidential nomination.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been in a tailspin of late. Over the summer, she was climbing in the polls and by early fall had tied former Vice President Joe Biden for the lead, but she has lost considerable momentum since then.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has been trying to break out of single digits and has seen signs she might be able to do so, but has yet to have that breakout moment. She’ll be looking for one in the debate Tuesday night in Des Moines.

But now, Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg — the two frontrunners not in the Senate — will be free to campaign in Iowa in the crucial closing days before the first contest of the primary, while Warren and Klobuchar will be confined to their seats in Washington, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado.

“It’s a challenge for the candidates who will be stuck in Washington. It’s an advantage for Biden and Buttigieg,” Jeff Link, a veteran Iowa Democratic operative, told Yahoo News.

But a senior campaign staffer for one of the senators in the race rejected the notion this gives Biden a leg up. “Joe Biden can run all over Iowa, but most of the media and the country is going to be focused on what happens in the Senate,” the staffer told Yahoo News.

The Constitution and Senate rules require that all 100 senators be present for the entire impeachment trial, and that the Senate work six days a week while the trial is underway, allowing for only Sundays off.

From left, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, at last month's Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters)

Further, senators are required to be present in the chamber, and will be largely silent. They are there to play the role of judge and jury in determining the guilt or innocence of the president, which means they will have few opportunities for the breakout moments that often define other congressional proceedings.

Even any questions they want to ask must be put in writing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Tuesday that he expects the Senate to begin its trial next Tuesday, after the House votes this Wednesday to name impeachment managers and to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate: one for abuse of power and the second for obstruction of Congress.

McConnell said the Senate will likely vote next Tuesday on an organizing resolution that lays out the rules for the trial, but even after that, it is likely to be a few days before opening arguments begin, giving House Democrats and the White House a few days to file legal briefs, a McConnell spokesman said.

That puts the beginning of arguments at the end of next week. There’s only one week after that before the Iowa caucuses.

If the trial lasts only two weeks, it’ll end the week before Feb. 11, when voters in New Hampshire go to the polls to pick the Democratic candidate. But it’s very possible that the trial will last three weeks, putting it into the week of the state’s primary.