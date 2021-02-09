Trump impeachment trial starts in Senate today — you can watch it live here

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bailey Aldridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial kicks off Tuesday, and viewers can watch it live.

The trial is set to start in the U.S. Senate at 1 p.m. EST. It’s expected to begin with up to four hours of debate and a vote on whether the trial is constitutional given Trump no longer holds office, The New York Times reports. A simple majority is needed to move forward, which is expected.

In January, all but five Senate Republicans voted in favor of an effort led by Sen. Rand Paul to declare the trial unconstitutional, The Hill reported. Trump’s legal team has also argued it’s unconstitutional and has pushed for the case to be dismissed.

But Democrats maintain they have precedent to support trying former officeholders. While no former president has been tried in the Senate, Secretary of War William Belknap was tried in 1876 after he resigned, NBC News reports.

Starting at noon Wednesday, House impeachment managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their side, CNN reports. Trump’s lawyers will then have the same amount of time to present their side over the following two days.

Senators will then have up to four hours to question both sides, NPR reports. House managers will also be able to call for a debate and vote on whether to call witnesses.

Last week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, urged Democrats to get the trial over “as quickly as possible” and threatened to drag it out if they call a single witness. Impeachment managers have not commented publicly on whether they will try to call witnesses, but some Senate Democrats have said witnesses aren’t necessary as the case “relies on Trump’s public statements and actions,” Politico reports.

It’s unclear exactly how long the trial will last. But it should be relatively speedy, with some lawmakers suggesting it could last about a week, according to The Hill.

The trial follows a January vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump — who had continuously made false claims that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him — on charges that he incited an insurrection in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is, however, likely to be acquitted of those charges in the Senate as conviction would require 17 Republicans and all Democrats to vote in favor.

Latest Stories

  • 'You don't have American history without Black people': How one Utah school failed its students

    A public charter school in Utah sparked controversy over the weekend after announcing that parents could “exercise their civil rights” and opt their children out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum. After widespread backlash, it’s walking back this decision.

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • U.S. Attorney Overseeing Hunter Biden Probe Asked to Stay On: Report

    The prosecutor overseeing the tax investigation tied to Hunter Biden will remain in his post, while the Biden administration asks other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign, according to a new report. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is handling the investigation into the president’s son, will stay on in his role, according to Fox News. It is standard practice for a new administration to request the resignation of all U.S. attorneys upon entering office. John Durham, the U.S. district attorney in Connecticut who was appointed as special counsel to probe the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, will resign from his post but remain on as special counsel. Senator Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called on acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson to “refrain from interfering” in Durham’s investigation and the investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” while President Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department awaits confirmation from the Senate. The DOJ has been investigating Hunter Biden’s finances since 2018, including taking a closer look at some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. He confirmed the existence of the investigation in December after federal investigators served him with a subpoena seeking financial information. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump the phone guy is backWorld's 2nd-oldest person survives COVID-19

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Biden administration plans to continue to seek extradition of WikiLeaks' Assange: official

    President Joe Biden's administration plans to continue to seek to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the United Kingdom to the United States to face hacking conspiracy charges, the U.S. Justice Department said. Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi on Tuesday said the U.S. government will continue to challenge a British judge's ruling last month that Assange should not be extradited to the United States because of the risk he would commit suicide.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon

    New York state's highest court has rejected the Manhattan district attorney's effort to prosecute Paul Manafort, the onetime campaign chairman for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Whitewash fears over Salmond inquiry after pro-independence MSPs block release of Sturgeon dossier

    A Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has been branded a whitewash after pro-independence MSPs blocked the release of a dossier of his allegations against Nicola Sturgeon. The former First Minister on Tuesday night appeared almost certain not to give evidence in person to the inquiry, after all four SNP MSPs and one former Green, now an independent, on the nine-person committee voted to block the publication of a document already largely in the public domain. Mr Salmond wanted to expand on his claims that Ms Sturgeon repeatedly broke the ministerial code over her handling of sexual harassment complaints against him, which if established, would see her expected to resign. He claims the refusal to publish the information means he will be unable to give a full account of his position, and is putting in place plans to hold a press conference to set out his claims against Ms Sturgeon instead. However, there remains an outside chance that Mr Salmond could yet appear, with The Spectator magazine, which has published the dossier on its website, to seek a ruling from the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday which would put the legality of publication beyond doubt.

  • ‘You’re too young, bud’: Ohio officer hailed as hero for talking down armed robbery suspect without violence

    The robbery suspect told the officer he had stopped taking medications for his mental disorder

  • Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

    It's barely been a month since hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. He hasn't even undergone his impeachment trial for his role in sparking the uprising. And yet Trump is already planning a redemption tour of sorts — and his allies are surprised at how well it's going, Politico reports. In the days after the riot, Trump lost a lot of the things he held dear throughout his presidency: his Twitter account and the widespread support of congressional Republicans, for two. But just weeks later, the House GOP tried to take down its highest-ranking member who voted to impeach Trump, and state Republican parties have started censuring anyone who dared criticize him. As one former Trump campaign official put it to Politico, "He's Teflon, right. It's been a month since the Capitol riot and I would say, for the most part, the GOP has coalesced back behind him." Next up on Trump's redemption plan is exacting revenge on Republicans who tried to banish him as his power waned. Impeachment may actually help Trump with this, the former campaign official told Politico, because it's "going to help expose more bad apples that he can primary if any senators vote to convict." It's not clear how Trump will do this, as he still can't tweet, and has already lost one high-profile platform with the cancellation of Lou Dobbs' Fox Business Network show. But Trump has still sent out the occasional press release to respond to things he really doesn't like, suggesting he'll be able to get his messages out there. In the meantime, Trump has reportedly kept in touch with allies while laying low at Mar-a-Lago. One former aide reportedly even suggested he play golf this week just to prove he's not concerned with what's going on in the Senate. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back

  • Egypt opens Rafah crossing with Gaza until further notice: sources

    Egypt on Tuesday opened its Rafah border crossing with the Gaza strip until further notice, Egyptian and Palestinian sources said, a move described as an incentive for reconciliation between the main Palestinian factions, meeting in Cairo. Leaders of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction, which controls the West Bank, and of Hamas, the armed Islamist movement that opposes any negotiations with Israel, began Egyptian-brokered talks on Monday to address long-standing divisions ahead of elections planned for later this year. The 365-sq km (141-sq mile) Gaza strip, controlled by Hamas, is home to around 2 million Palestinians.

  • Senate panel advances EPA nominee; GOP slams Interior pick

    A Senate committee has endorsed President Joe Biden's nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, setting up a vote in the full Senate. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced Regan's nomination Tuesday on a 14-6 vote. Four Republicans, including new committee member Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined with all 10 Democrats to support Regan.

  • Nirbhaya Fund: Where did millions set aside after Delhi gang rape go?

    An investigation by the BBC and the charity Oxfam finds the money is not reaching the women it's meant to safeguard.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.com100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murderTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back

  • UK calls for reset with EU and 'refinement' of Brexit deal

    Britain called on Monday for a reset in relations with the European Union and a refinement of a Brexit deal covering trade with Northern Ireland, saying trust was eroded when Brussels attempted to restrict COVID-19 vaccine supplies. Relations between Brussels and London strained by years of bruising Brexit talks took a turn for the worse last month when the EU threatened to use emergency measures to stop coronavirus vaccines going from the bloc into Northern Ireland. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland remained within the EU's single market for goods under the Brexit deal, effectively creating a frontier within the United Kingdom.

  • Punished by Democrats, Greene consolidates support at home

    Stripped of her congressional committee assignments and causing heartburn for traditional conservatives ahead of next year's elections, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may actually emerge stronger back home in her deep-red northwest Georgia district. Greene's long history of incendiary social media posts — expressing racist views, pushing absurd conspiracy theories and endorsing threats of violence against elected officials — caught up with her Thursday when Democrats, joined by 11 Republicans, removed her from two House committees. GOP control has already been slipping in Georgia, where Democrats won this latest presidential contest for the first time since 1992 and followed with dual Senate victories in January runoffs, made possible in part by a sizable drop in voting in Greene's district after she pushed false claims about voter fraud.

  • Boss of top French Sciences Po university resigns over incest scandal rocking intellectual elite

    The head of prestigious French university Sciences Po resigned on Tuesday over criticism of his handling of an incest scandal that has rocked the country’s intellectual elite. Frédéric Mion’s resignation from the post of director of what is a hothouse for future top politicians and journalists came amid a raft of high-profile incest and sexual abuse cases in France. They were triggered by the publication of a book last month, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexual abuse of a relative. The book sparked an outpouring of testimonies no social media under the hashtag #Metooinceste. Mr Duhamel has denied the allegations but stepped down from his various academic posts. Paris prosecutors last month launched an investigation into “rape and sexual abuse by a person with authority over a ... minor”. Mr Mion first expressed shock and surprise at the incest allegations against Mr Duhamel - a former head of the organisation that runs the university - but later admitted he had been informed of the accusations in 2018 without investigating further. The higher education ministry last month launched a probe into the school's handling of the affair. Mr Mion said in a statement that if a provisional report from the investigation "confirms that no system of concerted silence or complacency existed within our establishment," it "nonetheless points to errors in judgement on my part in the treatment of the allegations... as well as inconsistencies in the way I expressed myself”. Student unions expressed satisfaction at his resignation. “I feel very relieved after six weeks of mobilisation and revelations about the backstory to the the ‘Mion-Duhamel’ affair, Luka, a student from the “Mion resign” student group told AFP. “Sciences Po will be able to become a safer space to free up expression of victims of sexual violence,” he said.