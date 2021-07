Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Simone Biles arrives at the Tokyo Olympics having not lost an all-around competition in nine years poised to add to her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. The general consensus is the only one capable of beating Biles is Biles herself as she looks to add to her haul of five Olympic medals, including four gold, won at the 2016 Rio Games. Aside from perhaps the women's basketball team, Biles will be the closest thing the U.S. will have to a gold medal slam dunk in Japan.