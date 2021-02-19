Trump inauguration donor sentenced to 12 years for illegal contribution, obstruction

California venture capitalist Imaad Shah Zuberi was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday for unregistered foreign lobbying, illegal campaign contributions and obstruction of justice.

Details: The obstruction of justice charge against Zuberi stemmed from an investigation into a $900,000 contribution he made to former President Trump's inaugural committee. Zuberi was also ordered to pay a $1.75 million fine and $15.7 million in restitution.

Prosecutors allege Zuberi solicited money from foreign nationals and governments that he then used to hire political operatives and to funnel donations to Republicans and Democrats.

Zuberi pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying, tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions in November 2019. He subsequently pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in June 2020.

What they're saying: “Zuberi turned acting as an unregistered foreign agent into a business enterprise,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement. “He used foreign money to fund illegal campaign contributions that bought him political influence, and used that influence to lobby U.S. officials for policy changes on behalf of numerous foreign principals."

