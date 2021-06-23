Trump is 'incentivized' to run again for president in 2024 by Biden's performance, says his son Eric

Donald Trump Getty

Donald Trump feels "incentivized" to run for the presidency again in 2024 by Biden's performance, his son Eric has said.

Eric Trump on Wednesday told conservative cable network Newsmax on Wednesday: "You have a lot of people out there who say 'I really miss Trump. I might not like every single tweet he sent but the guy was incredibly effective.'"

"Every single day that Biden messes up our nation, I think it further incentivizes my father and frankly our entire family to do it again," he said.

"We're going to walk through that door, I'm telling you. We're going to walk through that door," Trump added.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that he is considering a run for presidential office in 2024 since leaving the White House in January, and continues to exercise significant influence over the Republican party.

He told associates that he planned to run again if he was healthy enough, Politico reported in May.

The former president's son, the executive vice-president of the Trump Organization, went onto claim that a combination of factors meant that Biden was making the prospect of a Trump victory in 2024 "easy."

They included what he said was a "lack of respect" shown by Russian President Vladimir Putin towards President Biden at a summit between the two leaders last week. In fact, Putin after the meeting pushed back on Russian disinformation which suggested that Biden was mentally unwell, and praised him.

"Biden is a professional, you have to be very attentive when working with him so as not to miss something - because he does not miss a thing, trust me," Putin said at a televised meeting last week following the summit.

Read the original article on Business Insider