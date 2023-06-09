Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. Americans could face days or even weeks of smoke from the wildfires raging in Canada. Oklahoma softball beat Florida State to win their third straight Women's College World Series

Donald Trump indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges related to classified documents seized from his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, an unprecedented step in the wide-ranging investigations that include his previous indictment in New York. Trump was indicted on seven charges, according to a person briefed on the case.

How did we get here? More than 300 classified documents were recovered over a year after Trump left the White House, most under subpoena in June 2022 or during an FBI search in August 2022. DOJ special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the potential mishandling of national defense records.

What happens next? Trump said in a Truth Social post he was summoned to appear Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Miami. Read more

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1.

Americans could face days or weeks of smoky siege

New Yorkers were gripped by the worst urban air quality in the world Thursday, and Americans could face days or even weeks of smoky siege from the haze of Canadian wildfires. Hundreds of outdoor spaces from Canada to North Carolina sat empty as air quality readings ranged from unhealthy to hazardous. A low-pressure system over Maine and Nova Scotia has helped funnel the ashen air. Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy until the wind direction changes or the fires are doused, forecasters said. Read more

The Manhattan skyline is seen across the Hudson River in West New York, New Jersey, on June 8, 2023, as smoke haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the area.

Supreme Court rejects Alabama congressional map that diluted Black vote

The Supreme Court on Thursday unexpectedly ruled against Alabama in a challenge to its recently redrawn congressional districts, smacking down an argument for "color-blind" boundaries that voting rights advocates feared could have diluted the power of Black voters. It was a break with past decisions from the court. The state will have to redraw the map it used in the 2022 midterm election, likely to include a second district made up of a majority of African American voters. Read more

Adam Fravel arrested after Madeline Kingsbury's body found along Minnesota highway

Police in Minnesota on Thursday identified human remains found along a highway as those of Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two, who had been missing since late March. A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with murder after authorities found the body Wednesday. The suspect, Adam Fravel, is the father of Kingsbury's two young children. Police said thousands of searchers assisted their investigation over more than two months after Kingsbury disappeared from Winona, Minnesota.

A Minnesota man was charged with murder in connection with missing Madeline Kingsbury.

Oklahoma softball sweeps Florida State to win third straight Women's College World Series

Oklahoma softball's historic season ended predictably with a victory and a third consecutive NCAA championship – their seventh overall – Thursday night. Oklahoma beat Florida State 3-1 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City to sweep the best-of-three championship series at the Women's College World Series. The Game 2 result extended the Sooners' NCAA-record winning streak to 53 as they finished the season a stunning 61-1. Oklahoma, which also beat the Seminoles in the 2021 WCWS championship series, joined the UCLA Bruins in 1988-90 as the only team to win three consecutive NCAA Division I softball championships. Read more

Oklahoma celebrates the Women's College World Championship over Florida State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, on Thursday night.

Photo of the day: Panthers back in Stanley Cup Final

A little more than two minutes away from falling behind 3-0 in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers got a game-tying goal from Matthew Tkachuk and then got a game-winning goal from Carter Verhaeghe at 4:27 of overtime on Thursday night for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers cut their series deficit to 2-1 with Game 4 on Saturday night in Sunrise, Florida.

"The gutsiest win I've ever been a part of," Tkachuk told Sportsnet. Read more

Florida Panthers players celebrate their overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Trump indicted