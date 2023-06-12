Trump has been indicted again — and he just got legal advice from an unlikely source

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he was indicted on charges of illegally storing classified documents from the White House at Mar-a-Lago and that he must make his first appearance in Miami federal court Tuesday.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump posted on his platform Truth Social.

According to the historic indictment unsealed Friday, the 76-year-old Palm Beach resident faces 37 felony charges. The 49-page charging document alleges that the former commander in chief described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, among other top secret information.

The best legal advice I ever received pic.twitter.com/bSa2OiZSRy — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 9, 2023

While many of the ex POTUS’ fans are disturbed by the news, one controversial person came out the woodwork to offer his legal advice.

READ MORE: Scenes from Trump’s indictment in New York City

That would be O.J. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges he murdered his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

The fallen Buffalo Bills star, 75, was fortunate to be able to afford a so-called Dream Team of defense lawyers that included Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, F. Lee Bailey and Barry Scheck.

In a Twitter video, Simpson, who served nine years of a 33 year prison sentence after being convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007, sits outdoors among some trees and talks to the camera. It is unclear where the onetime Florida man was, but he reportedly retired to Sin City since getting sprung in 2017.

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump attends a Miami Heat game

“I’m gonna share some advice that I got from the greatest legal minds of our generation, of my lifetime,” The Juice says. “The one thing they stressed to me: Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.”

Simpson expressed concern that Trump’s cadre isn’t giving him the proper counsel (Jim Trusty and John Rowley abruptly resigned after the news broke).

“I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him,” Simpson says. “If they’re not, they should be fired, and he should sue ‘em.”