Trump indicted, arrested, arraigned: How Hillary Clinton and James Comey are responding

WASHINGTON–Former President Donald Trump has had plenty of things to say about his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey – most of them unkind or untrue.

On a day that gave them plenty of fodder for retaliation, Clinton and Comey offered different reactions to Trump's indictment, arrest and arraignment. But both showed restraint.

Trump who? Clinton steers attention to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump relentlessly focused on every travail he found in Clinton's life.

He led chants to "lock her up" at his rallies, a slogan largely derived from his numerous attacks on her use of a private email server and her record as secretary of state.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton debate in St. Louis, Mo., on Oct. 9, 2016.

He tried to intimidate her during an Oct. 9, 2016, debate by bringing four Bill Clinton accusers into the audience and also held a press event with them.

Trump warned at November 2016 campaign stops, days before the election, that if Americans voted for Clinton, "we could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial."

Investigation news: Mike Pence will not appeal DOJ special counsel subpoena for testimony in Trump investigation

And when he was indicted last week, and arrested and arraigned Tuesday, she didn't chant to lock him up. She didn't warn that if he wins the 2024 GOP primary and general election, the U.S. could have a sitting president who was indicted in a case for hush-money payments and embroiled in four major investigations.

She didn't react at all.

Clinton instead focused her public comments on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election and congratulating a judge who won.

Later Tuesday evening, mere hours and blocks from where Trump was indicted, Clinton was honored during a state dinner with The Lotos Club in New York.

'Firsts matter': Why Donald Trump's arrest in New York is such a political earthquake

James Comey Twitter response aims at Trump

Former FBI director James Comey speaks June 8, 2017, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Before there was "Ron DeSanctimonious," there was "Sanctimonious Comey."

Story continues

The latter was just one of the monikers Trump assigned to the FBI director he fired. He also called him a showboat, liar, coward, slime ball, sick and dumb among other nicknames that were often dropped into lengthy and disorganized speeches from the former president.

Comey was more succinct about Trump in recent days. In fact, he didn't use Trump's name, but the timing made it clear what he was talking about.

When Trump was indicted, Comey said on his infrequently used Twitter account, "It's been a good day."

And when Trump was arrested and arraigned Tuesday, Comey said, "Another good day."

More: Trump lawyers blast DA Alvin Bragg's case, but legal experts say they'll regret it. Here's why

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump indictment, arrest: How Hillary Clinton, James Comey responded