Trump likely to appear before New York judge next week, source says

21
Michael Isikoff
·Chief Investigative Correspondent
·2 min read
Former President Donald Trump surrounded by supporters on bleachers holding signs saying: Witch Hunt. A sign on the podium in front of him says: Trump, Make America Great Again! 2024.
Former President Donald Trump addresses a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, last weekend. (Suzanna Cordeiro/AFP)

Donald Trump is not expected to appear before a New York City judge until sometime next week, when he will be escorted into the courtroom under heightened security procedures that are still being worked out, according to a source familiar with some of the discussions about the matter.

The Secret Service has yet to fully complete a security survey for protecting the former president during his arraignment and to share its conclusions with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, the source said.

What it concludes and recommends (or demands) will be a major factor in how Trump is treated when, as is expected to be the case, he shows up in a New York courtroom to formally enter a plea to charges that in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election, he illegally paid off the porn star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about an alleged sexual affair.

Under normal procedures, a criminal defendant like Trump would be taken to a jail cell and incarcerated briefly before being fingerprinted, having a mug shot taken and then being escorted, usually in handcuffs, into the courtroom — the proverbial “perp walk” during which photographers and TV camera crews can have a field day.

Two NYPD cars parked in front of Trump Tower.
New York Police Department vehicles stand guard in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan earlier this week. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The perp walk is usually held on an upper floor, where the defendant is walked down a hallway into the courtroom, in an area where there is generally unrestricted public and media access.

How much access the general public or the press will have is likely to depend to a significant degree on the Secret Service’s position on the issue. Still unresolved are other issues, including whether Trump will be handcuffed. The stated official reason for handcuffing a defendant is that until a judge weighs in on pretrial conditions, it is needed to keep the defendant from fleeing. But, as the source noted, that is not a factor when the defendant is surrounded by a team of Secret Service agents.

On the other hand, Bragg has clearly signaled that he intends to treat Trump as he would any other criminal defendant, a position that would argue against giving him any special leniency.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House. The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

  • Alvin Bragg v. Donald Trump: Inside Manhattan DA's latest legal tangle with former president

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation of Donald Trump over a hush-money payment to a porn actress is a longtime legal adversary.

  • Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like?

    Every day, hundreds of people are taken into law enforcement custody in New York City. Former President Donald Trump is expected to become one of them next week. Trump was indicted on charges involving payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, his lawyers confirmed Thursday.

  • Russia arrests WSJ reporter on suspicion of spying

    STORY: Russia's FSB security service says it has arrested a reporter for the Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for the American government.And, the arrest of Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. national, marks the most serious public move against a foreign journalist in Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war.The FSB says Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg attempting to obtain classified information about a military factory, without giving details or evidence.The foreign ministry says his activities in the city were "not related to journalism" and that it wasn't the first time a person had used a foreign journalism role as a cover for other activities.In a written statement, the Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB," seeks his "immediate release," and that the paper stands "in solidarity with Evan and his family."Russia has tightened its censorship laws during the Ukraine invasion, including prison sentences for people deemed to have "discredited" its military. It's also broadened what it defines as a state secret.

  • Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned break from case

    The Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money paid on Donald Trump’s behalf is scheduled to consider other matters next week before taking a previously scheduled two-week hiatus, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The person who confirmed the grand jury’s schedule was not authorized to speak publicly about secretive grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity. In a statement released through a lawyer, Trump said: “I HAVE GAINED SO MUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY.”

  • Doc Rivers talks balance of playing vs. rest for Sixers with playoffs near

    Doc Rivers discusses how he handles playing his players vs. resting them as the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the playoffs.

  • Studies Link Common Childhood Viruses to Rare Hepatitis Cases

    Last year, reports of severe, unexplained hepatitis in previously healthy children puzzled health experts around the world. Now a small new study of American children adds to the evidence that the cases, which remained extremely rare, may have been caused by a simultaneous infection with multiple common viruses, including one known as adeno-associated virus type 2, or AAV2. AAV2 is not typically associated with disease, and it requires a second “helper” virus in order to replicate. Many of the c

  • Katy Perry Reveals She & Fiancé Orlando Bloom Made a ‘Promise’ to Stay Sober for Three Months

    American Idol judge Katy Perry recently opened up about taking a new step in her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom: going sober. According to the singer, she and her Pirates of the Caribbean star fiancé, who are parents to 2-year-old Daisy, made a pact recently to pursue a major lifestyle change. “I’ve been sober for […]

  • UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine pushes Wagner troops back from Bakhmut supply line

    Ukraine's military has likely pushed Russia's Wagner Group fighters back from Donetsk Oblast's 0506 route, which has become a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 29.

  • Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban – data shows there were fewer mass shooting deaths during an earlier 10-year prohibition

    Gun control activists rally in Nashville, Tenn. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)The shooting deaths of three children and three adults inside a Nashville school has put further pressure on Congress to look at imposing a ban on so-called assault weapons. Such a prohibition would be designed cover the types of guns that the suspect legally purchased and used during the March 27, 2023, attack. Speaking after the incident, President Joe Biden issued his latest plea to lawmakers to act. “Why

  • Donald Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges. What we know

    Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges after a New York grand jury voted to indict him.

  • ‘Political persecution’: Texas officials react to Donald Trump’s indictment online

    The former president was in Texas just days ago.

  • Possible cause identified in outbreak of severe liver damage in kids

    An onslaught of common childhood viruses may have been behind the mysterious outbreak of cases of severe liver damage in children that began popping up in late 2021, as lockdowns were relaxed and schools reopened.

  • Meet Stormy Daniels, the porn star Michael Cohen says Trump told him to pay $130,000 to cover up an alleged sexual affair

    Stephanie Clifford, AKA Stormy Daniels, is at the heart of an investigation into President Donald Trump. A grand jury voted to indict Trump.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides

    Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t to blame for a 2016 ski collision with a retired optometrist on a beginner run at a post Utah ski resort during a family vacation, a jury decided Thursday following a live-streamed trial that became a pop culture fixation. A jury awarded Paltrow $1 — a symbolic amount she asked for in order to show it wasn’t about money — and delivered her the vindication she sought when she opted to take it to trial rather than settle out of court. “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow said in a statement released by her representatives.

  • Long-range US rockets could give Ukraine major boost: analysts

    The long-range rockets that Moscow says the United States has delivered to Ukraine could be a strategic asset for Kyiv against Russian troops in coming months, analysts say.Kyiv on Monday said it had received modern Leopard and Challenger battle tanks from Germany and the United Kingdom, but the French expert said the long-range rocket offered more potential.    

  • Brea Beal's defense helps lift South Carolina to Final Four

    Brea Beal is not just South Carolina's X factor in one of the country's best defenses but also a four-year lesson in sacrifice and reinvention that may add a second straight NCAA title to her resume. Beal is generally third when most think of the landmark recruiting class from 2019 led by heralded All-American Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. The Gamecocks (36-0) face the Hawkeyes (30-6) in the second game in Dallas on Friday night, with the winner playing LSU or Virginia Tech for the national title on Sunday.

  • Gasps Heard During Fox News’ Announcement of Donald Trump’s Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case

    The news of Donald Trump’s indictment has come as a shock to many — including someone in the studio at Fox News. A surprise alert came during the telecast of Fox News Live on Thursday: “We have just gotten word,” said anchor Sandra Smith. “Former president Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury […]

  • Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Donald Trump Overturns 2024

    “We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco