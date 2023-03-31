Trump indictment draws protesters and supporters around the country to share their voices

The Daily Beast

Reuters/ReutersThe South Carolina judge who presided over Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial did not mince words on Tuesday as he spoke out for the first time on the infamous case.“I don’t believe that he hated his wife, and certainly I did not believe that he did not love his son, but he committed the unforgivable, unimaginable crime, and there’s no way that he’ll be able to sleep peacefully,” Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said in a speech at his alma mater, Cleveland State University, on