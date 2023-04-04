Trump indictment: He's expected to turn himself in; says he'll speak at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday in New York, a historic moment as the first former president ever to face criminal charges and a dramatic backdrop for the 2024 presidential race as he campaigns again for the White House.

The high-stakes case represents risks for Trump, who faces possible criminal penalties if convicted, and also Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who Republicans including Trump have vilified as politically motivated.

Trump, who stayed at his Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday night, is expected to voluntarily turn himself in on charges levied by a grand jury last week. The arraignment marks the start of criminal proceedings. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Thursday and is expected to unveil the detailed charges Tuesday.

After a formal surrender and processing, Trump is scheduled for arraignment at 2:15 p.m.

The schedule anticipates a 3 p.m. departure from the courthouse to the airport for the trip to Mar-a-Lago where he said he will speak at about 8:15 p.m.

The indictment gives Trump edge over DeSantis, according to surveys

Last week's grand jury indictment has divided the country but it's given him a decided edge over fellow Floridian and looming rival Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to public opinion surveys.

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Monday showed Trump widening the gap with DeSantis among Republicans, up to 26 percentage points. The poll conducted in the wake of a grand jury indictment against Trump had the former president leading the Sunshine State's governor by 57% to 31%.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels leaves federal court in New York in 2018.

Witnesses have said Trump arranged for his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to pay two women, one of them Stormy Daniels, for their silence before the 2016 election. The women claimed to have had sex with Trump before the 2016 election. Trump denied wrongdoing and noted Cohen is a convicted liar.

Legal experts expect a combination of misdemeanor charges alleging falsification of business records about the payments, combined with a felony such as a campaign finance violation.

Stormy Daniels says she's received death threats since Trump indictment

Stormy Daniels says she is “kind of numb” now that the hush-money investigation stemming from her alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006 has led to his criminal indictment – and that it has prompted death threats against her.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told the Times UK that the charges by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office amount to a vindication of her efforts to hold the former president accountable. But in her first interview since Trump’s indictment last Thursday, she said the as-yet-unspecific charges have put her in more personal danger than ever before.

“The first time it was like gold digger, slut, whore. You know, liar, whatever and this time it's like, ‘I'm gonna murder you,’ “ she said of the threatening messages she has been getting.

– Josh Meyer, USA Today

Charges against Trump: What exactly are the charges he's facing?

Witnesses before the Manhattan grand jury have described hush-money payments Trump directed former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to make to silence two women who claimed to have had sex with Trump before the 2016 election.

Legal experts expect a combination of misdemeanor charges alleging falsification of business records about the payments, combined with a felony such as a campaign finance violation.

But Trump has denied wrongdoing and Tacopina said there is no documentation of false business records.

“All of the Tuesday stuff is very much up in the air except that we will very loudly and proudly say not guilty,” Tacopina said. “We’re not doing anything at the arraignment because that would be showmanship and nothing more because we haven’t even seen the indictment.”

– Bart Jansen, USA Today

Donald Trump mugshot: Will the former president have his photo taken? Is he going to jail?

Donald Trump's indictment means that even though he is the first former president of the United States to be charged with a crime, he will be treated — to some degree, anyway — just like any other defendant in the criminal justice system.

When he is arrested, Trump will be read his rights, known as a Miranda warning, including that he has the right to remain silent, that he has the right to an attorney and that what he says can be used against him in a court of law.

Then Trump will be taken into custody and processed just like any other defendant, including a booking number, former prosecutors and law enforcement officials told USA TODAY. “There will still be a mug shot, fingerprints and lots of paperwork filled out as part of the booking process,” as with other defendants, said former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Underscoring the unprecedented nature of the case, it is expected that Trump will be accompanied through the process by his Secret Service detail. Former presidents are afforded such protection for life.

— Josh Meyer and Kevin Johnson, USA Today

