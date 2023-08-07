Trump indictment sharply splits Americans along party lines, poll shows

Half of American voters think former President Donald Trump tried to stay in office illegally, putting democracy at risk, but another third believes his efforts to overturn the 2020 election were legal, a poll showed Sunday.

Sharply divided along party lines, the CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found 57% of Americans see last week’s federal indictment of the former president as upholding the rule of law while 52% said it was upholding democracy.

But roughly the same number, 59%, said they thought the indictment was an attempt to stop Trump’s presidential campaign. That sentiment was particularly strong among 86% of Republicans.

Taken last Wednesday through Friday, the poll found 56% percent of Republicans considered the indictment as "an attack on people like you.” That number hit 77% among so-called MAGA Republicans who have adopted Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Trump was arraigned Thursday on four felony counts tied to his alleged efforts to remain in office after the 2020 election by overturning President Joe Biden’s victory.

The indictment, charging Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States and three other counts, said he and his accused co-conspirators waged their efforts despite being told over and over again by federal and state officials that there had been no widespread fraud that would have altered the results.

The poll found 51% of Americans think Trump tried to stay in office illegally, and another 29% said what he did was legal.

Two-thirds of Republicans surveyed said they do not believe Biden was legitimately elected. By comparison, 97% of Democrats said Biden was the honest winner.

Republicans by 71% said they were concerned that the indictment is politically motivated, and just 9% were concerned that Trump tried to overturn the election. A fifth of the GOP respondents said they were concerned about both issues.

On the flip side, it found a similar breakdown among Democrats — 68% were concerned that Trump tried to overturn the election, just 7% were concerned it was politically motivated and 25% said both.

The poll surveyed 2,145 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 points.

