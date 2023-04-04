Trump indictment updates: Former president pleads not guilty to 34 counts

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. | Seth Wenig, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday. He is expected to be charged in a New York City courtroom after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him in relation to allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, according to The Washington Post. He pleaded not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

Trump posted on Truth Social moments before entering the courthouse: “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump called the venue “very unfair” in an all-caps Truth Social message, citing Manhattan’s small Republican population as the reason. Staten Island, he said, would be a secure and fair location for the trial. Trump also claimed that Merchan was a “highly partisan judge” who is “impossible to deal with during the witch hunt trial.”

Trump was not seen wearing handcuffs while entering the courthouse. His mugshot wasn’t taken, either, but he was fingerprinted in custody and processed as a criminal defendant, according to ABC’s Will Steakin. The arraignment began at 12:30 p.m. EDT, 15 minutes later than expected. Video cameras won’t be allowed in court but photographers have been given access.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court. | Corey Sipkin, Associated Press

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, indicated that Trump would not plead guilty in an appearance on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Friday.

“Really, there’s a lot of mystery here because we’re doing something that’s never been done before,” Tacopina said. “One thing I can assure you as I sit here today is there will be no guilty plea in this case.”

Meanwhile, anti-Trump and pro-Trump protesters, alongside media, had gathered outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan prior to the proceedings.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. | Seth Wenig via Associated Press

A television broadcasts news of former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan courthouse appearance is seen on a video monitor as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. | Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that while President Joe Biden will catch the news of the charges against Trump, that isn’t what he is focused on.

“Of course, this is playing out on many of the networks here on a daily basis for hours and hours, so obviously, he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day, but this is not his focus for today,” Jean-Pierre said, according to CNN News.

Trump hasn’t made a statement yet but he plans to give a speech tonight at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Hill.