Trump Insists Biden Take A Cognitive Test After President Passes Physical

Former President Donald Trump is insisting that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test to seek reelection while once again boasting of having “aced” such a test twice himself after facing similar scrutiny of his age.

“Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account on Thursday. “All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!”

Trump’s urging follows Biden completing his annual physical on Wednesday but not undergoing a cognitive test. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said the 81-year-old is “fit for duty” and that a cognitive test isn’t necessary.

Both men are the two oldest men elected to the U.S. presidency and have faced scrutiny over their mental acuity. Biden is 81 and Trump 77. OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

Trump, who is 77, has repeatedly boasted about having passed two cognitive tests while in office. In 2020, he told Fox News that he personally requested one such test to “shut these people up,” referring to critics who questioned his mental acuity. He passed this test with flying colors, he said.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing, how did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there,” Trump said.

Both men are the two oldest men elected to the U.S. presidency and have consequently faced scrutiny over their age and mental aptitude while making verbal flubs during public remarks.

Trump last month confused former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley with former Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi, telling a crowd in New Hampshire that “Nikki Haley was in charge of security” during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden’s memory was also scrutinized in a Department of Justice report released earlier this month that examined his handling of classified documents after leaving office. Earlier this month, he also confused Angela Merkel with another former German chancellor, Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

Haley, who is 55 and Trump’s last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, has meanwhile called for mental competency tests for presidential candidates over 75 years old.

