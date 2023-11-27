Trump insists he's being "sarcastic" after being called out for repeatedly confusing Obama and Biden

Donald Trump ranted on social media Monday morning about recent jabs from 2024 presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — and recent focus in the media — over the former president's verbal slips during campaign appearances, including swapping President Biden's name with former President Barack Obama, confusing foreign leaders and misstating the name of a city he spoke in. Last month, per Axios, DeSantis' campaign unveiled a "Trump accident tracker" to compile those mishaps and asked whether Trump had the "stamina" to be president — using against Trump a word he often threw at his opponents.

Trump, who often mocks Biden's age and mental acuity despite his foes often knocking him over his own, defended his name swaps on the campaign trail. "Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House," he continued. "Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!" The former president took a cognitive test in 2020 in an effort to prove his mental soundness.