Trump insists ‘I’m not an insurrectionist’ in response to Colorado ballot ban decision

Former President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he is “not an insurrectionist” in a new effort to push back against the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision banning him from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

In a new social media post, Trump referred to his request in his fiery Jan. 6 speech that supporters should avoid violence minutes before they stormed the Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying President Biden’s election.

“I’m not an Insurrectionist (“PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY”),” Trump wrote on his social media site.

“Crooked Joe Biden is!!!” he added, without elaborating.

Trump and his surrogates have launched a non-stop string of attacks on the Colorado decision since it came out Monday. His campaign promotes any legal setbacks as part of what it calls a partisan witch hunt against him, and seeks to use them to rile up his loyal army of supporters.

Trump’s campaign has also successfully harnessed his legal woes to raise millions in donations.

Legal analysts have said perhaps the strongest aspect of the Colorado ruling is its detailed analysis of why it accepts that Trump “engaged in insurrection.”

The 14th Amendment uses that precise phrase to determine which people should be barred from serving in federal offices.

Biden also waded into the weeds of the Colorado decision by declaring there is “no question” that Trump took part in an insurrection by inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump has vowed to appeal the Colorado ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is dominated by conservative jurists including three judges he appointed.

If the top court takes the case as expected, it could assess the strength of the Colorado court’s assertion that Trump did in fact “engage in insurrection.”