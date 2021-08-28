Trump insists he would have stopped the ISIS-K bombing at Kabul airport but kept calling the terror group 'ISIS-X'

ISIS-K took responsibility for the Kabul Airport bombings on 26 August, which killed more than 100 people.

Former President Trump says this "would not have happened" if he were president.

But repeatedly, Trump calls them ISIS-X - which is just incorrect.

On 26 August, the packed-out Kabul Airport in Afghanistan was hit by a suicide bombing, killing 185 and injuring over 150.

ISIS-K - a terrorist group that views the Taliban as their enemy - took responsibility for the attack.

Donald Trump said that the attack wouldn't "would not have happened if I were your president" - but repeatedly called the group by the wrong name, calling them "ISIS-X."

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, the former President says: "[The Taliban] have people, as I said, that broke away ... because the Taliban wasn't mean enough and vicious enough. And that's the new ISIS-X, where they broke away."

Trump then corrected himself, saying "They'll have an ISIS-X pretty soon, which is going to be worse than ISIS-K."

Critics jumped at the chance to mock Trump's misspeak.

And then, they will have ISIS-Z, which will be a sporty, luxury model. https://t.co/1RvBaykDSj — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) August 27, 2021

I’m actually watching Trump on Hannity for some reason. It’s a great reminder of what kind of President we should never elect again, and what historical revision looks like. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 27, 2021

After the attack from ISIS-K on Kabul Airport, Biden swore retaliation on the group.

Amira Jadoon, an assistant professor at the US Military Academy at West Point telling Insider's John Haltiwanger that ISIS-K "will seek to exploit the current volatility in Afghanistan to launch attacks to increase their own political relevance and sow discord."

Biden stuck to this word, with a drone strike being carried out against ISIS-K, with the reported planner of the attack being killed, on Friday. Morgan Keith has the full story.

