Trump’s Intelligence Boast Backfires

Reuters

(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve moved a step closer to their expected Senate confirmation this week after Lael Brainard, Biden's pick to be the U.S. central bank's vice chair, cleared a procedural hurdle Monday evening with some support from Republicans. The 54-40 vote to end debate on Brainard, currently a Fed governor, was the first of a pair of so-called cloture votes standing between the Fed nominees and a Senate confirmation vote.