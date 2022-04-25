Trump’s Intelligence Boast Backfires
Once again, Trump bragged about his intelligence to a crowd but this time he was called out by Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney.
Trump has repeatedly referenced passing the cognitive test over the past 4 years as a sign of his intelligence.
Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a somber address the day after Orthodox Easter, lamenting the death of his people on the religious holiday and accusing Russia of attacks despite the holy observance. Zelensky, who had called for a truce on Sunday, said on Monday that Russia “congratulated Ukraine on Easter with an air threat almost…
The House Minority Leader’s position looks decidedly unsafe, whatever he seems to think himself
The all-wheel-drive-only Solterra starts at $46,220 whereas the standard front-wheel-drive bZ4x starts at $43,215.
Robin Roberts was afraid her interview with then-President Barack Obama supporting marriage equality in 2012 would out her.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are investigating unusual cases of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children in the U.S. and Europe. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins “CBS Mornings” with the latest on the investigation.
Early on, Rep. Andy Biggs reportedly pushed President Donald Trump's chief of staff to take steps to bypass voting results in key states.
(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve moved a step closer to their expected Senate confirmation this week after Lael Brainard, Biden's pick to be the U.S. central bank's vice chair, cleared a procedural hurdle Monday evening with some support from Republicans. The 54-40 vote to end debate on Brainard, currently a Fed governor, was the first of a pair of so-called cloture votes standing between the Fed nominees and a Senate confirmation vote.
William Keith Senter, chair of the Surry County GOP, sought evidence to back up unfounded assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
A Shark steam mop for $55 (from $90!) and Amazon's No. 1 bestseller pizza cutter down to $8 — there's a lot to love in this mix.
The former president went on several laughable rants during his speech on Saturday night. He also waxed about his ongoing efforts to cut the legs out from under the democratic process
A professional supermarket bakery cake designer says the best time to place a cake order is as soon as possible, and bringing inspiration is helpful.
Once a popular club drug, ketamine has now become a force in the fight against depression. Experts explain how the anesthetic is changing lives.
New York Attorney General Letitia James had sought to have the former president held in contempt of court for refusing to provide documents for her probe.
There's "weird," and then there's...whatever the heck these movies are.View Entire Post ›
In the latest set of text messages between the Fox News host and Trump's former chief of staff, Meadows told Hannity to "Stress every vote matters."
YouTuber Göran Winblad breaks down what he's learned from running every single day for over two years.
Composer Mark Isham wasn’t the first choice for the Nicolas Cage semi-meta action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but he was the right one. Isham had sent in his reel when the call for a composer first went out, but when he didn’t score the job, the award-winning musical mind behind countless films — […]
Alcides Escobar got the out, then lost his cool.