Trump interview: I did 'absolutely nothing wrong' on tape re: classified document

Jun. 27—CONCORD — Referring to an audio recording that was recently made public, former President Donald Trump said he did "absolutely nothing wrong" in talking to someone in Bedminster, New Jersey, about a classified military plan to attack Iran that was still in his possession in 2021.

"We did absolutely nothing wrong. It is election interference more than anything else," Trump said during an interview before he spoke at the Lilac Luncheon on Tuesday.

Last week, in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Trump denied referring to an actual document during the conversation at Bedminster. Rather, he said, he was discussing "newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."

"My voice was fine, what did I say is nothing wrong in those recordings. All I know is I did nothing wrong," Trump said. "You can hear the rustle of the paper."

Several media outlets have reported that two audio recordings in which Trump discussed classified documents played a major role in the federal prosecutors' decision to bring a 37-count indictment against him.

On other topics, Trump said he did not take offense that his former vice president, secretary of state, national security adviser and U.N. ambassador were either running against him or not supporting his third White House bid.

"They have their own reasons for doing that, and that is fine, but some of them I fired, so if you fire somebody, that's not a good sign, is it?" Trump said.

Trump said he is staying on the sidelines for now while some House and Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill consider filing impeachment charges against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"That's up to them. I am surprised that Merrick Garland has not turned out to be upstanding attorney general, but a partisan one," Trump said.

"There are two systems of justice, aren't there? The weaponization of that Justice Department is so disappointing."

Trump said he did agree with Republican rival Nikki Haley, his former UN ambassador, who accused President Joe Biden of being "asleep at the switch" over the attempted mutiny against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Haley said Biden should have pounced on the opportunity and offered more support for Ukraine.

"There's no question (Putin) was in a weakened state for a short period of time," Trump said.

Trump called the deadly U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the "most embarrassing foreign policy moment" in American history.

"If the (2020) election wasn't rigged, you wouldn't have had the Russian disaster in Ukraine," Trump said.

Trump declined to respond directly to former Vice President Mike Pence's call last weekend for all GOP presidential candidates to support a federal ban on abortion after 12 weeks.

When Florida governor and GOP opponent Ron DeSantis signed a fetal heartbeat bill that bans abortion after six-to-eight weeks, Trump said that was "harsh."

"I did what they said no president could ever do, got the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade and turn it back to the states, where it belongs," Trump said.

After his Concord speech, Trump pumped the hands of several hundred supporters waiting outside his state campaign headquarters on Lincoln Street in Manchester.

At the event, key supporter Tom Murray of Windham arranged for Trump to speak with Jim Johnson of Brentwood, a Trump supporter since 2015 who is gravely ill and living in hospice care.

"Hi, Jimmy, how are you doing? You are looking great. I wish I looked as well as you did," Trump told Johnson. "You're going to be fine. With help from people like you, we are going to win again and Make America Great Again."

Trump signed red MAGA hats, T-shirts and posters, took selfies and posed with a mock New Hampshire license plate that read "F8KNews" and a 1990 Playboy magazine that featured him on the cover.

When a supporter loudly criticized Gov. Chris Sununu, Trump shot back, "He's not the same guy of a year ago. I don't think he could win an election."

Trump spoke of his political love for the first-in-the-nation primary state.

"I loved New Hampshire from Day One. Democrats are already putting you on the back of the (primary schedule) bus. We are leaving it the way it is," Trump said.

"The powers that be in my party wanted to move you to the back. I said you aren't changing it, ever."

