Trump investigation: FBI to reveal findings of Mueller's counterintelligence probe to House and Senate

The FBI is reportedly set to brief Senate and House leaders on the counterintelligence findings of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The agency is ready to share the special counsel’s conclusions on whether Donald Trump or his associates were compromised or influenced by the Kremlin in a private meeting with the so-called Gang of Eight, according to NBC News.

The Gang of Eight comprises the Democrat and Republican leaders of the Senate and House, as well as the chairs and ranking members of the respective intelligence committees.

Attorney general William Barr told congress on Sunday that Mr Mueller’s probe had not established collusion or conspiracy between Mr Trump’s election campaign and the Russian government, which sought to influence the 2016 presidential vote.

But Mr Barr did not touch upon the special counsel’s counterintelligence findings, and Republicans subsequently blocked an attempt by Democrats to force the release of the full report.

The FBI originally launched the investigation into Russian election interference and links between Trump associates and Moscow in 2016. Mr Mueller took over the inquiry the next year after the president fired FBI director James Comey, prompting calls for an independent probe.

Two senior US officials said the intelligence agency was prepared to brief the Gang of Eight on the special counsel’s findings, according to NBC News.

No briefing has been scheduled, but one of the officials – who were not named – said it could happen within the next 30 to 60 days.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives, has indicated she would reject a classified briefing on Mr Mueller’s findings, warning it could shield the report’s conclusions from public scrutiny.

But the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee is reported to want a private briefing.

Congressional Democrats on Monday wrote to Mr Barr demanding Mr Mueller’s report is published “in complete and unredacted form,” along with all underlying evidence, by 2 April.

“It is vital for national security purposes that Congress be able to evaluate the full body of facts and evidence collected and evaluated by the Special Counsel, including all information gathered of a counterintelligence nature,” they said.

The letter added that congress “must be permitted to make an independent assessment of the evidence regarding obstruction of justice”.

Mr Mueller did not draw a conclusion about whether Mr Trump had obstructed justice, instead setting out evidence “on both sides of the question”, according to the attorney general.

The special counsel’s report stated that although his report “does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him”.