Trump investigation: NYC prosecutor convenes grand jury, signaling charges could be coming - report

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON — The prosecutor overseeing the criminal probe into former President Donald Trump, his close orbit and his business has convened a grand jury that could decide on any indictments, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported that Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, recently convened the grand jury that will sit three days a week for six months. According to the Post, the grand jury will hear several matters beyond just Trump's during that time.

The investigation has been examining potential tax and bank-related fraud. Prosecutors are especially interested in whether Trump overvalued his properties and obscured debts in order to obtain valuable loans and other financial negotiations.

The convening of the grand jury indicates that Vance believes he has a case against Trump or someone else in his orbit.

The news comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she's joining forces with Vance in a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization, upping the pressure on Trump and his associates from what was previously a civil matter.

Trump, who now lacks the immunity from prosecution he had as president and the power to pardon his allies, has cast the investigation as politically motivated.

"There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump has previously said of the investigation. "But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here."

Contributing: Matthew Brown

