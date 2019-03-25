Trump investigations: It's not just Mueller, here are 17 other probes the president should be worried about

Donald Trump and his supporters have pointed to a four-page summary produced by William Barr, who the president appointed to lead the Justice Department late last year, as evidence of his exoneration in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The summary does not claim the special counsel exonerated Mr Trump. Nor does it answer whether Mr Mueller found evidence the president obstructed justice as the probe looked into his campaign’s scores of contacts with Russian operatives over the course of the election. For now, the attorney general’s summary yields more questions than answers surrounding Mr Mueller’s report, which remains closely held at the highest echelons of the Justice Department.

If and when Mr Mueller’s findings are made public, Mr Trump may be forced to walk back the victory lap his administration has taken with the release of Mr Barr’s summary. Or, the report could verify what Mr Barr has claimed in his guidance to Congress; that nobody within the president’s circle committed criminal wrongdoing involving a conspiracy to throw the election in his favour.

Regardless, the special counsel is far from the only entity to investigate Mr Trump. His financial dealings, contacts between Russians and his campaign associates and other major scandals that have plagued the White House since he took office have all become the subject of at least 17 different ongoing probes.

Those include newly-launched investigations conducted by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, multiple lawsuits and several other state entities probing possible criminal conduct on the part of the president and his aides.

Here are all the entities currently conducting probes surrounding Mr Trump:

The Southern District of New York: There are at least three investigations currently underway in the prosecutor’s office located in the president’s hometown of Manhattan. Investigators are probing his inauguration committee’s finances.

Four additional investigations across New York: Prosecutors in multiple offices throughout New York are exploring the president’s personal finances and financial dealings, including investigations being carried out by both the state and city’s tax departments.

The Department of Justice: The Public Integrity Section at the Justice Department is looking into whether an influential Republican donor named Elliott Broidy was cashing in on his connections to Mr Trump’s White House.

The Eastern District of Virginia: There are at least three cases still ongoing within this district surrounding Mr Trump, including one involving Kamil Ekim Alptekin, one of ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s advisers who has been charged with lying to the FBI and acting as an agent of the Turkish government.

The Washington DC Attorney’s Office: The office responsible for sentencing Mr Trump’s top advisers is still carrying out cases into the release of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee to WikiLeaks.

Attorneys General in Maryland and Washington DC: The two attorneys general offices have filed a lawsuit accusing Mr Trump of possible emoluments clause violations.

Attorneys General in Washington DC and New Jersey: The two attorneys general offices have filed a lawsuit and issued subpoenas against Mr Trump’s inauguration committee.

The Senate Intelligence Committee: Richard Burr, the Republican head of the committee, confirmed it would continue investigating Russian interference in 2019, despite previously having released a report last year that claimed Russia sought to influence the election without any intention to aid Mr Trump.

The House Oversight Committee: The committee — which held the explosive testimony made by Mr Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen — may reissue at least 64 subpoenas previously blocked by the group’s former Republican leadership. It’s investigating numerous angles into Mr Trump’s presidency and 2016 campaign, as well as alleged hush money payments sent to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with the president.

The House Judiciary Committee: A sprawling probe has been launched this month by the committee to determine whether the president has obstructed justice in any of the ongoing criminal investigations against him, as well as whether he has abused his power or broke campaign finance laws.