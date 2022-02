Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family on Tuesday called a civil investigation of their business practices "selective prosecution," arguing that an email by New York state's top prosecutor to her supporters showed she was motivated by politics. The Trumps are trying to stop Attorney General Letitia James from forcing Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to testify in the probe into whether their family business misrepresented the value of its assets for financial benefit. Neither Trump nor his children have been accused of criminal wrongdoing.