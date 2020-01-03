Trump’s Iran Strike Hands Biden Edge in 2020 Democratic Race

(Bloomberg) -- The drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander thrust the 2020 presidential campaign Friday into a new focus on foreign policy, a moment that could play to the strengths of Joe Biden in the Democratic primary race.

Biden seized on the killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani as a chance to remind Democratic voters of why he believes he’s the best suited to face President Donald Trump on foreign policy in the general election.

Biden told voters in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday that the U.S. “could be on the brink of a new kind of conflict in the Middle East.”

Calling Soleimani “the architect behind the slaughter of countless lives,” Biden said he doubts the Trump administration has “a strategy for what comes next,” suggesting he would not take action as president without a longer-term plan.

Iran Options Appear Narrow as It Seeks to Avenge Slain General

“Unfortunately, nothing we’ve seen from this administration” to suggest such a plan has been worked out, Biden said.

Pete Buttigieg echoed Biden’s statement. “Taking out a bad guy is not a good idea unless you are ready for what comes next, so there’s a lot of questions that Americans are asking today,” Buttigieg said at a town hall meeting in North Conway, New Hampshire.Bernie Sanders also planned to address voters on Friday in Iowa, where the Feb. 3 caucuses kick off the Democratic nominating contest. Sanders has focused on his refusal to vote for the 2003 invasion of Iraq and has criticized Biden -- and Hillary Clinton in 2016 -- for voting in favor of it.

Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Soleimani, one of Iran’s most powerful generals, who led the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds force. The Iranian led proxy militias that extended Iran’s power across the Middle East, and is believed responsible for the deaths of U.S. troops in Iraq.

U.S. Says Airstrike Against Iranian Thwarted ‘Imminent Attack’

Biden on Thursday night was among the first candidates to respond to news of the killing, and issued a statement longer than those of his opponents. He warned that Trump may not have considered the “second- and third-order consequences” of the attack.

“The administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action almost certainly will have the opposite effect,” Biden said in his initial statement. “President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy.”

How Qassem Soleimani Helped Shape the Modern Mideast: QuickTake

Democrats by wide margins consistently rate Biden, 77, as best able to handle foreign policy because of his eight years as vice president and his decades of experience on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

But he rarely focuses on those credentials because foreign policy isn’t typically a top priority for Democratic primary voters, who focus more on social and pocketbook issues. Trump’s escalation with Iran has at least briefly elevated the issue.

Biden’s advisers have said they believe voters are less concerned about any one foreign policy issue with Trump, but instead about an overall sense that he’s a dangerous driver at the wheel should a true crisis erupt. Iran could turn out to be that crisis.

Nuclear Deal

In the view of many Democrats, including Biden, Iran was a crisis of Trump’s own making long before the killing of Soleimani. That’s because of his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that the Obama administration spent more than a year negotiating. The deal was President Barack Obama’s bid to calm tensions with the Islamic Republic.

“The hit on Suleimani will produce the first major real-time foreign policy crisis for Trump Administration against the backdrop of impeachment trial and an election campaign,” Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow expert at the Carnegie Endowment think tank and former Middle East analyst at the State Department, said on Twitter. “It’s a potentially terrifying combination requiring wise, prudent decision making and a steady/steely hand.”

Biden’s Edge

A CNN poll in late October found Biden had a huge advantage among Democrats on foreign policy: 56% said they believe he can best handle the issue, compared to 13% for Sanders and 11% for Elizabeth Warren. Next was Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 3%.